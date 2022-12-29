Tributes for Pele after Brazil great passes away aged 82

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

Published: 29 December 2022 - 8.36pm
Tributes have poured in from across the football world for Pele after the tragic news of his passing on Thursday evening.

The three-time World Cup winner is regarded by some as the greatest footballer to have ever lived and his death was instantly met with a string of heartfelt tributes.

Here, BTSport.com have collated some of the messages in dedication to a player who left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.