Tributes for Pele after Brazil great passes away aged 82
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele passed away on Thursday after a battle with cancer.
Tributes have poured in from across the football world for Pele after the tragic news of his passing on Thursday evening.
The three-time World Cup winner is regarded by some as the greatest footballer to have ever lived and his death was instantly met with a string of heartfelt tributes.
Here, BTSport.com have collated some of the messages in dedication to a player who left an indelible mark on the beautiful game.
