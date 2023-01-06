Former Chelsea striker and manager Gianluca Vialli has died, aged 58, after a battle with cancer.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. He was given the all-clear a year later only for the illness to return. His former club, Sampdoria, announced his death on Friday morning.

Vialli enjoyed a glittering career with Serie A giants Sampdoria and Juventus before becoming one of the first foreign players to make a major impact in the Premier League.

He joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 1996 before becoming player-manager in 1998.

Vialli was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side, taking over from Ruud Gullit late in the season.

He went on to lead the Blues to victory in the League Cup, Uefa Cup Winners' Cup and Uefa Super Cup.

He also guided Chelsea to victory in the 2000 FA Cup final and Charity Shield, making him the club's second most successful manager after Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly paid tribute to the club great in a statement on Friday morning: "This is truly an awful day for Chelsea Football Club," he said.

"Gianluca’s legend will live on at Stamford Bridge. His impact as a player, a coach and most importantly as a person, will be forever written across our club’s history.

"We send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and friends."