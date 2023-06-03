UFC Fight Night - Kara-France v AlbaziJun 4 LIVE
Manchester City are one game from a momentous treble after a 2-1 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley.
Ilkay Gundogan's majestic volley 12 seconds in was the quickest goal in this historic fixture, but after weathering an early storm, the Red Devils equalised from the spot through Bruno Fernandes after Jack Grealish was penalised for handball following a VAR check by Paul Tierney.
However, City got what proved to be the winner shortly after the break as Fred fouled Kevin De Bruyne and the Belgian's free-kick was converted in scruffy fashion by Gundogan, whose future is uncertain with his contract up in the summer.
United pushed for an equaliser late on - cup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega brilliantly thwarting Raphael Varane before Scott McTominay bundled over - but they were unable to get back on level terms and missed out on a domestic double.
Now just Inter stand in the way of Pep Guardiola's side becoming just the second English men's team to record the treble after Manchester United's iconic group in 1999.
Inter round off their Serie A campaign against Torino on Saturday evening and could finish the season in second place if they win and Lazio slip up against Empoli.
Both City and the Nerazzurri then head to Istanbul for next Saturday's Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.