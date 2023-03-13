Arsenal host Sporting in the second leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday night hoping for a more convincing performance than in Lisbon. The Gunners could only draw 2-2 with a rotated starting XI at Estádio Jose Alvalade, with William Saliba scoring the opener before an own goal from Hidemasa Morita levelled things up after Sporting had gone 2-1 ahead. That leaves the tie very much in the balance as the players head to the Emirates. Here are three reasons to watch the second leg live on BT Sport.

Arsenal back to their free-flowing best After a near miss against Bournemouth, a game in which Arsenal needed an injury-time goal to win 3-2, and last week’s below par display against Sporting, Mikel Arteta might have been slightly concerned. But he need not have worried. The Gunners put on a superb display of fluid attacking football to ease past Fulham at the weekend, looking far more secure at the back and reassuring fans that the hunt for silverware on all fronts is well and truly on. There will, of course, be some changes to the team again given the busy schedule and the demands of playing Saturday and Thursday. Arsenal host Crystal Palace on Sunday and half an eye will be on that game; the priority is the Premier League title race with just 11 games left and a five-point lead still intact. But Arteta’s side will still be amongst the favourites to win the Europa League, even if the star names aren’t all involved. Confidence should be flowing more than ever now after yet another convincing win against a London rival. And with the likes of Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kieran Tierney, Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe all on the bench at Fulham, Arsenal’s squad depth is impressive.

Jesus makes long-awaited return It’s not quite Easter yet, but Jesus is back and Arsenal fans will rejoice. The Brazilian made a cameo appearance at Craven Cottage, reintroduced from the bench and very nearly scoring. Bernd Leno denied him the perfect return, but it bodes well for the Premier League leaders. Given the length of his absence, Arteta will presumably look to ease Gabriel Jesus back into action to avoid the risk of another injury. That could mean a start against Sporting on Thursday night, or at the very least another 30 minutes or so as a substitute. And that prospect alone will probably be worth the entrance fee for Arsenal fans. Eddie Nketiah has deputised well and often looked more of a goal threat, while Gabriel Martinelli continues to excel and score regularly. But Jesus provides flair and creativity in the final third that takes Arsenal to another level.