Roca joins Betis on loan as Leeds exodus continuesJul 17 | 1 min read
Marc Roca has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan from Leeds.
The central midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Bayern Munich last summer, but struggled to make an impression and was unable to prevent the Whites as the club got through three managers.
Roca started his career at Espanyol, making more than 100 appearances for the Barcelona-based outfit before signing for Bayern and winning the Club World Cup, as well as two Bundesliga titles.
Betis, who will play in the Europa League in 2023/24, signed Ayoze Perez on a permanent basis from Leicester earlier this month after the attacker had played for Los Verdiblancos on loan last term.
Roca becomes the latest player to leave Leeds during a summer of upheaval in West Yorkshire.
Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen, who also only arrived a year ago, have been loaned out to Union Berlin and Roma respectively, while Diego Llorente is also off to the Giallorossi on a temporary basis and Robin Koch heads back to Germany for the season to play for Eintracht Frankfurt.
Meanwhile, last season's top scorer Rodrigo has left permanently to join Qatari side Al-Rayyan, while goalkeeper Joel Robles and midfielder Adam Forshaw have been released and Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont have joined Birmingham and Carlisle respectively.