Marc Roca has joined Real Betis on a season-long loan from Leeds.

The central midfielder arrived at Elland Road from Bayern Munich last summer, but struggled to make an impression and was unable to prevent the Whites as the club got through three managers.

Roca started his career at Espanyol, making more than 100 appearances for the Barcelona-based outfit before signing for Bayern and winning the Club World Cup, as well as two Bundesliga titles.

Betis, who will play in the Europa League in 2023/24, signed Ayoze Perez on a permanent basis from Leicester earlier this month after the attacker had played for Los Verdiblancos on loan last term.