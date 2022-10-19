Watch Arsenal vs PSV in the Europa League Don't miss Arsenal vs PSV as the Gunners look to take control of Group A. Watch the match and much more for just £25 a month with no contract. Buy Pass

When and where to watch Arsenal vs PSV Arsenal vs PSV kicks off at 6pm on Thursday 20 October. You can catch all the action from the Emirates from 5.30pm on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate – LIVE STREAM

Arsenal vs PSV match preview Arsenal were supposed to be playing Manchester City this week, but the Queen’s death meant that the initial tie against PSV had to be rearranged – so City can wait. As it turns out, it’s probably a good thing that Arsenal aren’t up against an angry City side fresh from defeat at Anfield. Arsenal have extended their lead in the Premier League after a hard-fought victory over Leeds and come into their Europa League Group A fixture full of confidence. The Gunners have been just as dominant in Europe as they have domestically so far this season, with three wins from three. True, those wins have been against opposition they’re expected to beat, but now they face a double header against their closest group rivals, the Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. If Arsenal can win in North London they’ll take control of the group and look most likely to win it outright with just two further matches to play. The Gunners are already two points clear of the Dutch side. If Arsenal are feeling any tiredness from the Elland Road exploits, PSV are not the best team to be facing. Ex-Manchester United striker and Martin Keown protagonist, Ruud van Nistelrooy, has assembled a side full of pace, energy and technical ability. The likes of Cody Gakpo, Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons and Noni Madueke are showing signs of becoming world-class talents and are attracting admiring glances from Europe’s elite. If they can click on the night they’ll prove a real handful for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal vs PSV predicted teams Arsenal: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Xhaka, Odegaard, Partey, Nketiah, Martinelli. PSV: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max, Gutierrez, Veerman, Sangare, Simons, Til, Gakpo.

Arsenal vs PSV: Injuries and suspensions Arsenal still have long-term injuries to Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, plus Oleksandr Zinchenko looks set to miss out with a muscle injury. PSV were expected to be without a number of their key players for this fixture, but manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has thrown a bit of a curveball by suggesting that some may be available to play. Ex-Spurs wonderkid Noni Madueke will travel and could play some part in the match, despite being out with an ankle injury since pre-season. Madueke trained with Crystal Palace at the age of nine before moving to Spurs a few years later and representing them at youth level. Striker Luuk de Jong and defender Mauro Junior have been recovering from long-term injuries too, but van Nistelrooy suggested they could get some minutes as well. None of these players even made the bench for PSV at the weekend. Ex-Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel is definitely out with a hamstring injury.

Form (last 6 matches) Arsenal - WLWWWW PSV - LWWLWW

Arsenal vs PSV: Form guide Arsenal kept their great form going with an important win at Leeds at the weekend. The Gunners held on to a 1-0 lead from a Bukayo Saka strike in the first half, despite a penalty miss from Patrick Bamford and an overturned red card and penalty. Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table and even extended their lead thanks to Liverpool’s victory over Man City. In Europe they’ve been equally impressive, topping Group A with three wins from three matches. Domestically, PSV are hot on the heels of Eredivisie leaders and rivals Ajax. They’re currently one point behind the Amsterdam giants, but also only one point ahead of Feyenoord and Alkmaar. PSV have recorded some big wins this season, including the weekend’s 6-1 drubbing of Utrecht, a 6-1 win against Excelsior and a 7-1 victory over Volendam. In Europe they’ve won two and drawn one (at home to Bodo/Glimt).

What did he say? Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s battling win over Leeds at the weekend: “It’s always very hectic here (Elland Road), it’s not a coincidence winning like this. "What the team shows, the character it shows, the personality it shows, the desire to play. There were players really struggling after Thursday night. "To go Thursday night in Norway and then come to Leeds and win both games, the way we’ve done, big credit to the boys. It shows a lot about the team.”

Arsenal vs PSV: Last time they met These two clubs last met in March 2007, in a Round of 16 Champions League clash. The second leg was in North London, after the first leg finished 1-0 to PSV in Eindhoven. A 1-1 draw at the Emirates meant Arsenal crashed out of the competition 2-1 on aggregate.

Cody Gakpo and Xavi Simons celebrate for PSV. The duo have been in cracking form this season and are admired by Europe's biggest clubs.