Chelsea make the trip to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund next week in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash. The competition could prove a welcome distraction for the Blues given their struggles in the Premier League of late. Graham Potter’s side have been in stuttering form and sit in mid-table, despite an influx of expensive new players in the January transfer window.

But the Champions League is a different proposition, and Chelsea will hope it can kickstart a campaign that has so far flattered to deceive. Here are three reasons to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea on Wednesday night, live on BT Sport 1.

Bellingham back on the biggest stage After his performances in the group stages of the Champions League and at the World Cup, plenty of viewers will be looking forward to seeing Jude Bellingham in action again. The 19-year-old has continued to impress for Dortmund in the Bundesliga since returning from Qatar and seems almost certain to earn a big-money move to a European powerhouse this summer. Chelsea may yet be amongst the contenders to sign Bellingham, although their recent outlay for Enzo Fernandez suggests another expensive midfielder is perhaps unlikely to be a priority.

Still, there’s no doubt that the England international is one of, if not the, most wanted players in the world. With Dortmund in strong form domestically, confidence in the team should be high when Chelsea visit the Westfalenstadion. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Bellingham stand out again, as he did against Manchester City in the group stages. For any England fans hoping to see the country’s brightest talent in a generation on the European stage, this isn’t one to be missed.

Chelsea Galacticos set for Champions League action Much has been made of Chelsea’s incredible spending in January, with Todd Boehly delving into his seemingly limitless budget to sign the likes of Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix. All three of them could be in action against Dortmund as Potter looks to put together a cohesive starting XI from an ever-growing squad of players. Given the intensity of the Premier League and the adjustment period needed for players new to the division, the Champions League could be where some of the new arrivals shine initially.

That is likely to be even more apparent if Dortmund, an attack-minded side Edin Terzic, play an open, expansive game over the two legs. In the Premier League, teams have typically restricted Chelsea to relatively few chances, as Fulham did in their recent goalless draw at Stamford Bridge. With more space to operate, Mudryk and Felix could shine, while Fernandez will look to dictate the game from the middle as he did so often for Benfica in the group stages.

A first ever meeting Surprisingly, Chelsea have never played against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Given the history both teams have in the competition, it’s hard to believe, but the draw hasn’t pitted the two clubs together until now. Dortmund have, of course, had memorable encounters with English teams in the Champions League, facing off against Tottenham and Man City in the quarter-finals in recent years.