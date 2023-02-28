Bayern Munich came out on top in the first battle of these two heavyweights, winning 1-0 in the Champions League last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes. For PSG, a significant improvement will be needed after a drab performance in Paris, while Bayern will hope they’re not made to rue scoring just once. Can the Ligue 1 champions turn things around in Bavaria? Or will Bayern make use of their narrow lead to progress to the quarter-finals? Here are three reasons to watch Bayern vs PSG on Wednesday night, live on BT Sport 2.

Can Mbappe inspire a comeback? It seems Kylian Mbappe has now surpassed Lionel Messi and Neymar as PSG’s true talismanic figure. The Frenchman was absent for the first half of the first leg having only just recovered from injury, but came on from the bench after the break and immediately changed the course of the game. His pace and directness on the break forced Bayern to retreat slightly after they had spent much of the opening 45 minutes camped in PSG’s half.



And Mbappe will likely be heavily involved again if the Parisians are to leave Munich with a victory, something few teams manage in Europe. PSG’s task has been made especially difficult with a one-goal deficit from the first leg, but Mbappe was bullish after the game. “Everyone needs to be healthy, sleep well, eat well,” he told Canal+. “We can do something there. If we are more offensive, they are uncomfortable. Let’s quickly move on and go again.”

Will Messi produce when it matters most? Messi has just been named FIFA’s best men’s player of the year and it would be apt if he were to mark that award with a match-winning performance against Bayern. The Bundesliga side kept him relatively quiet in the first leg but he is, of course, a man for the big occasion. Having produced many moments of brilliance to lead Argentina to the World Cup title, it wouldn’t be surprising if Messi were to do the same for PSG in the Champions League.

The club’s Qatari owners spent big money to sign one of the greatest players of all time and they would have envisaged a return on that investment - more specifically, success in the Champions League. All eyes will be on Messi at the Allianz Arena. Despite his unparalleled success over the last year, there may be some grumbling at PSG exit the competition at this relatively early stage.

Does Mane return give Bayern the edge? Sadio Mane returned last weekend as Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin to return to the top of the Bundesliga. That is a big boost for Julian Nagelsmann, who has been without the former Liverpool forward since November. It will be a worry for PSG too given that Christophe Galtier’s side are hardly watertight at the back: they’ve shipped nine goals in their last five games in all competitions.

