Champions League Magazine - The 2022/23 season recappedJun 17
Sergio Busquets has opted to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami when his Barcelona contract expires at the end of this month.
The 34-year-old, who succeeded Messi as captain at the Nou Camp in the last two seasons, bowed out at his boyhood club by winning LaLiga for the ninth time.
Busquets also won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup seven times each, along with three Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.
However, after it was announced last month that he would leave Barca, the former Spain international reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia, but will instead join his long-time friend in the United States to play for a side owned by David Beckham.
Inter Miami, nicknamed the Herons, have so far had a frustrating campaign, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference and 16th overall.
Their underwhelming form saw Beckham's ex-Manchester United team-mate Phil Neville get the sack at the start of June, with Javier Morales in temporary charge since then.
Inter Miami's next match is at 00.30am on Sunday UK time as they travel to Philadelphia Union, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Messi's debut is expected to be at home to Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on 21 July, while the prospective date of Busquets' bow is unknown.
The pair join a squad with an eclectic mix of names, including former Newcastle right-back DeAndre Yedlin and Phil Neville's son Harvey.