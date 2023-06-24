Sergio Busquets has opted to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami when his Barcelona contract expires at the end of this month.

The 34-year-old, who succeeded Messi as captain at the Nou Camp in the last two seasons, bowed out at his boyhood club by winning LaLiga for the ninth time.

Busquets also won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup seven times each, along with three Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

However, after it was announced last month that he would leave Barca, the former Spain international reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia, but will instead join his long-time friend in the United States to play for a side owned by David Beckham.