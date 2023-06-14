Jude Bellingham has joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for £88m. The fee makes the 19-year-old the second-most expensive British footballer of all time after Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100m in 2021. In a brief statement on the club's website, Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons.

"Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. "Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media." Bellingham arrived at Borussia Dortmund from boyhood club Birmingham City in the summer of 2020 and despite being just 17 at the time of the move, he quickly established as a key figure at his new club. The midfielder was recognised for his performances in his debut season, being named the VDV Bundesliga Newcomer of the Season before pushing on to become part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season in the following two campaigns and winning the league's Player of the Season award in 2022/23.