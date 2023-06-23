Raphael Guerreiro will become a Bayern Munich player when his Borussia Dortmund contract expires at the end of June. As a result, he will be reunited with Thomas Tuchel, the man who brought the Portugal international to Dortmund from Lorient in 2016. Guerreiro won three trophies during his time at Signal Iduna Park, lifting the German Cup in 2017 and 2021 either side of a 2019 German Super Cup triumph over Bayern. The 29-year-old had his best chance to win that elusive Bundesliga title last season - and even scored on the final day against Mainz - only for Dortmund to squander their two-point advantage going into the final day as Bayern finished top on goal difference, with Guerreiro leaving for Bavaria after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

On making the switch, Guerreiro said: "When the call came from FC Bayern, I made my decision fast. "It's an honour for me to be able to play for this great club, and I also regard Thomas Tuchel highly from our time together at Dortmund. "I'm a player who always wants the ball – it's about controlling the game and I want to create chances. "I'll give my all so that we win as many titles as possible. That's the philosophy of FC Bayern."

Guerreiro joins an illustrious list of players who have decided to move from Dortmund to Bayern, including Mario Gotze, Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels, although the latter is now back at Dortmund. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dressen was delighted to get the signing sealed, saying: "Raphael Guerreiro has been among the best and most consistent players in the Bundesliga for years. "He's versatile and internationally experienced, and fits perfectly into our team as both a character and player. "We're very happy that we've been able to sign him and that he'll be wearing the FC Bayern shirt in the future. "The coach [Tuchel] and we as management are in agreement that he will undoubtedly enhance our game."