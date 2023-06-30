Liverpool's Carvalho joins RB Leipzig on loanJun 30 | 1 min read
Celtic have signed exciting attacker Marco Tilio on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance.
The 21-year-old arrives from Melbourne City, where he won the A-League Men's Championship once and the Premiership for three seasons on the trot having also secured the latter title with Sydney FC, the team where he turned professional.
Tilio joins Tomoki Iwata and Odin Thiago Holm as summer recruits at Parkhead, and speaking to the Scottish champions' official media channels, the Australia international, who will keep his No 23 shirt, said: "I'm ecstatic that I'm coming over to Europe, coming to such a big club and team, and I'm super-excited.
"I hope to bring all my qualities, take on players in and around the box, help the team contribute to goals with assists and hopefully put a few in the back of the net as well.
"It's an amazing opportunity for myself and having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it's a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn't deny.
"And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national-team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier."
Last season, Tilio scored 10 goals and registered five assists to earn himself a place in the A-League Men's Team of the Season, and also appeared in Australia's World Cup squad, although he didn't get on the field. He has seven caps for the Socceroos.
Unfortunately for Tilio, compatriot Mooy won't be alongside him in Glasgow after announcing his retirement from football with immediate effect aged 32.
Celtic kick off their title defence at home against Ross County on Saturday 5 August, with the treble winners taking on Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday 3 September and Saturday 6 April, with the home fixture taking place on Saturday 30 December.