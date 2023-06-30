Celtic have signed exciting attacker Marco Tilio on a five-year contract, subject to international clearance. The 21-year-old arrives from Melbourne City, where he won the A-League Men's Championship once and the Premiership for three seasons on the trot having also secured the latter title with Sydney FC, the team where he turned professional. Tilio joins Tomoki Iwata and Odin Thiago Holm as summer recruits at Parkhead, and speaking to the Scottish champions' official media channels, the Australia international, who will keep his No 23 shirt, said: "I'm ecstatic that I'm coming over to Europe, coming to such a big club and team, and I'm super-excited.

"I hope to bring all my qualities, take on players in and around the box, help the team contribute to goals with assists and hopefully put a few in the back of the net as well. "It's an amazing opportunity for myself and having seen Aussies go over there and do well at such a prestigious club, it's a massive opportunity for myself that I couldn't deny. "And being around those guys, Aaron Mooy and Tommy Rogic, in the national-team camp over recent years, obviously helped make my decision easier."