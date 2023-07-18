TNT Sports is now officially the new name for BT Sport in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

But how does this change impact you if you held a BT Sport subscription prior to the July 18 switchover date?

The short answer is that you don't need to take out a new subscription or do anything differently in order to enjoy TNT Sports.

However, there are new ways to unlock the full potential of some subscriptions as discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, replacing the BT Sport app.

Here we take a closer look at what access is on offer for each segment of the pre-existing BT Sport customer base.

If you're still in doubt about what this means for you after reading this article, please contact your service provider for more information and guidance.