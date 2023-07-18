TNT Sports announces presenter and pundit line-upJul 18 | 3 min read
TNT Sports is now officially the new name for BT Sport in the UK and Republic of Ireland.
But how does this change impact you if you held a BT Sport subscription prior to the July 18 switchover date?
The short answer is that you don't need to take out a new subscription or do anything differently in order to enjoy TNT Sports.
However, there are new ways to unlock the full potential of some subscriptions as discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, replacing the BT Sport app.
Here we take a closer look at what access is on offer for each segment of the pre-existing BT Sport customer base.
If you're still in doubt about what this means for you after reading this article, please contact your service provider for more information and guidance.
Activate discovery+ today!
Are you an existing BT Sport subscriber?
If the answer to that question is 'yes', now is the time to activate discovery+, which is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, replacing the BT Sport app.
Find out if you're eligible right here.
TNT Sports via BT Sport Monthly Pass
From July 18, the BT Sport Monthly Pass is no longer available as a standalone product. If you subscribed to a BT Sport Monthly Pass prior to July 18, you will continue to enjoy the service as normal. You can continue watching TNT Sports via the BT Sport app until the app ceases later this season, and can also continue to enjoy the service via discovery+.
So, to prepare for the end of the BT Sport app, BT Sport Monthly Pass customers will need to follow a short activation process through a dedicated website: https://www.bt.com/sport/discovery-plus.
- Once you've activated your discovery+ account, your discovery+ account will update automatically to enable you to enjoy TNT Sports from there.
- You can also download the discovery+ app for your mobile, tablet and other connected devices to watch across multiple devices using your discovery+ log-in details.
- If you took out a BT Sport Monthly Pass before July 18, you will be notified via email by BT that you can activate discovery+.
- Your BT Sport Monthly Pass automatically renews every 30 days; existing customers will continue to enjoy access to that product.
- The next time your subscription auto-renews, you will see that all references to BT Sport will be renamed TNT Sports on your bill.
TNT Sports via BT TV
- Existing BT Sport customers won’t need to do anything differently.
- If you accessed BT Sport via a linear TV channel/platform, then your access to TNT Sports will automatically commence from 18 July.
- Depending on your subscription, you'll get all TNT Sports' linear TV channels, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 via your set-top box.
- TNT Sports is available on the BT TV app.
You'll also get the Premium plan on discovery+, enabling access to TNT Sports, Eurosport and discovery+ real-life entertainment via a wide range of devices including smart TVs, games consoles and more, plus, coming soon, the discovery+ app on BT TV set-top boxes.
TNT Sports on Sky via BT (not a BT TV customer)
- Existing BT Sport customers won’t need to do anything differently.
- If you accessed BT Sport via a linear TV channel/platform, then your access to TNT Sports will automatically commence from 18 July.
- Depending on your subscription, you'll get all TNT Sports' linear TV channels, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 via your set-top box.
- You may also be eligible for the Premium plan on discovery+, enabling access to TNT Sports, Eurosport and discovery+ real-life entertainment via a wide range of devices including smart TVs, games consoles and more, plus, coming soon, the discovery+ app on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream set-top boxes (Sky+ boxes not included). Contact BT or Sky for more details.
TNT Sports via EE Mobile & BT Broadband
BT has publicly confirmed the retail pricing details for BT and EE (which are part of BT Group), details of which can be found here: bt.com/tntsportsinfo. EE mobile customers should contact EE for pricing information.
You may be eligible for the discovery+ Premium plan at no extra cost, offering customers an outstanding entertainment experience spanning TNT Sports, Eurosport and the discovery+ entertainment portfolio in one place. Please contact BT and/or EE for more details.
TNT Sports via Sky TV
- Existing BT Sport customers won’t need to do anything differently.
- If you accessed BT Sport via a linear TV channel/platform, then your access to TNT Sports will automatically commence from 18 July.
- Depending on the subscription, you'll get all TNT Sports linear TV channels, Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2 and Discovery Channel.
Coming soon, Sky TV customers who subscribe to TNT Sports will also be able to access the Premium plan on discovery+, which will enable them to enjoy TNT Sports via the discovery+ app on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q
TNT Sports via Virgin Media
- Existing BT Sport customers won’t need to do anything differently.
- If you accessed BT Sport via a linear TV channel/platform, then your access to TNT Sports will automatically commence from 18 July.
- For packages which include TNT Sports, Virgin Media also provides access to Eurosport and Discovery Channel linear channels.
Anyone who subscribes to TNT Sports via Virgin Media will only be able to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and Discovery content via their Virgin TV set top box and not discovery+.
TNT Sports in the Republic of Ireland
- Please note that in the Republic of Ireland, TNT Sports is available via Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone.
Pricing is available from these operators. The TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4) are available in high and standard definition, plus (via Sky only) six red-button channels, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office.
TNT Sports is not available on discovery+ in the Republic of Ireland.