The 2023 tennis season is in full swing and Great Britain are already making waves in Australia at the United Cup after defeating both the hosts and Spain to reach the first knockout round of the new-look competition, which has replaced the ATP Cup. Great Britain's first tie got off to the perfect start as Cameron Norrie, Katie Swan and Harriet Dart defeated Alex de Minaur, Zoe Hives and Maddison Inglis respectively in straight sets, before Dan Evans lost to Jason Kubler and the doubles pairing of Dart and Jonny O'Mara were defeated by 38-year-old Sam Stosur and John Peers.

Tim Henman's team then faced the Spanish, with Norrie coming from a set down to record a memorable first career win over Rafael Nadal and Swan also roaring back to see off Nuria Parrizas Diaz, who is ranked 74 places above her. A comeback victory for Paula Badosa over Dart left things fascinatingly poised, but Evans wrapped up the tie against former top-20 player Albert Ramos Vinolas, rendering the doubles rubber academic. GB now meet the USA, with a place in the semi-finals at stake, and the coverage begins at 1.30am on Wednesday on BT Sport 1, with coverage of the evening session between the Transatlantic nations starting at 6.30am on BT Sport 3. The USA crushed the Czech Republic in their opening tie as Taylor Fritz, Maddison Keys and Frances Tiafoe all secured straight-set wins, before Jessica Pegula and Fritz joined forces to edge past Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka in a Champions tiebreak. The Stars and Stripes are currently 2-0 up against Germany in their second and final group encounter.