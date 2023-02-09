Thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, have collapsed and infrastructure has been badly damaged.

A series of devastating earthquakes have hit southern Turkey (now known as Türkiye) and north-west Syria killing at least 17,000 people and injuring many more.

The first 7.8 magnitude quake hit in the early hours of the morning when people were sleeping. There have been a number of aftershocks and a second 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Local responders are searching through the rubble for survivors.



People have been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions, with humanitarian needs expected to grow in the coming days. Access to clean water will likely be a challenge, bringing the risk of cholera and other diseases.

DEC charities and their local partners are responding, working with locally-led relief efforts. Immediate priorities are search and rescue, medical treatment for the injured, shelter for those who have lost their homes, heaters for safe spaces and winter kits with blankets, and warm clothes, as well as ensuring people have food and clean water.

