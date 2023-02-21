TNT Sports - The future name for BT Sport

This new brand will be brought to life for the first time later this year shortly before the start of the 2023/2024 football season. Until then, fans will continue to enjoy BT Sport on all of its channels and platforms as they do today.

From July 2023, TNT Sports will continue the spirit of what BT Sport has built over the past decade.

On forming last year, the Joint Venture announced plans to combine BT Sport and Eurosport UK, bringing together one of the most extensive line-ups of live sports coverage for fans in the UK & Ireland - including the Olympic Games, the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, Premiership Rugby, MotoGP, UFC, Boxing, WWE, tennis Grand Slams, cycling Grand Tours and the winter sports season. Eurosport (U.K & Ireland only) will become part of this new brand at some time in the future.



BT Sport subscribers already enjoy complimentary access to discovery+ which includes Eurosport’s streaming offer and wide range of entertainment programming. Click here to find out more.



TNT Sports will have a dedicated brand for the U.K & Ireland that reflects the fan-first approach for which BT Sport has become renowned.

The name already has an association with premium live sport in other countries as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s family of brands. This includes being home to top-level domestic and European football in a number of countries in Latin America, while live sport has been a staple on the TNT network in the U.S, including the NBA, NHL and NCAA.

The BT and Warner Bros. Discovery Joint Venture was formed on 1 September 2022.