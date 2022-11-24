India continue their white-ball tour of New Zealand with three one-day internationals – and all the action will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport. The tourists won the rain-affected T20 series 1-0, but the Black Caps are the top-ranked side in ODIs with the next World Cup less than 12 months away. The series, which begins in Auckland on Friday, is important early preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC tournament.

New Zealand vs India schedule First ODI: Friday 25 November, 1am - BT Sport 1 Second ODI: Sunday 27 November, 1am - BT Sport 1 Third ODI: Wednesday 30 November, 1am - BT Sport 3

New Zealand vs India preview India had little time for rumination after a T20 World Cup campaign that started promisingly ended in farce, but they got back to winning ways with a narrow series win over New Zealand. The first match, set to take place in Wellington a week after their humiliating semi-final loss to England, was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Suryakumar Yadav blasted a sensational century in the second to steer them to a convincing victory before they clinched the series after another rain-hit match in Napier ended in a tie. Focus now turns to ODIs and a home World Cup next October, with six consecutive 50-over games to come against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They are without several of their star names including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and will be led by stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan. Yadav, fast becoming one of the pre-eminent white-ball batters in the world should feature in the middle order alongside Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. All-rounder Deepak Hooda is also in contention.

Kane Williamson has been used sparingly in ODIs

Bowlers Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh are expected to line up at Eden Park, with Yuzvendra Chahal, India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs this year, staking a claim.

New Zealand are the highest-ranked side in the ODI rankings after England’s resounding series defeat in Australia and are well-placed to automatically qualify for the World Cup. They have won 11 of their 15 Super League games and are sixth in the rankings, with the top eight earning direct entry to the tournament. Captain Kane Williamson, who has played only six ODIs since the 2019 final, returns at number three after missing the third T20 due to a pre-arranged medical appointment. Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham will add considerable firepower in the middle-order and Matt Henry could join Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson in the bowling department after Trent Boult was released from his contract at his own request. Martin Guptill is not involved after becoming the latest New Zealand player to be released from his contract after losing his place in both white-ball teams.

New Zealand vs India squads India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Shikhar Dhawan captains a much-changed India side for the series