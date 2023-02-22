England’s intrepid Test team scaled new heights with an impressive 267-run win over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui and Ben Stokes’ side are on the cusp of another series victory with one match remaining in Wellington. Their stunning form under Stokes and Brendan McCullum continued with their first Test win in New Zealand for 15 years and a 10th win in 11 matches. It was also their first ever overseas win in a day-night Test with the pink ball.

An unwavering commitment to an enterprising style of play and enjoyment on and off the field has liberated a squad at its lowest ebb and created a relentless winning machine. It is the first time since 2010 when Andrew Strauss took England to the top of the world rankings that England have won six Tests in a row. Their latest victory was inspired by the ageless James Anderson and Stuart Broad who combined to take the game away from the hosts with a clinical exhibition of seam bowling. Anderson, who this week usurped Australian Pat Cummins as the number one Test bowler in the world at the age of 40, picked up seven wickets in the opener including 4-18 in the second innings. A devastating burst of 4-21 in 10 overs from Broad on day three set the tone for the tourists and the pair became just the second bowling partnership in history to claim 1,000 Test wickets together.

Ben Stokes and Brendan McCullum have revolutionised the England Test side

There were plenty of other positives for England in Tauranga, from Harry Brook scooping the Player of the Match award for the third game running to Ollie Robinson showing he is ready to lead England’s attack when Anderson and Broad eventually step aside. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who said he was “not stressing” about the impending return of Jonny Bairstow, also made useful runs and demonstrated his prowess behind the stumps. Former captain Joe Root said his second-innings half-century gave him a “kick up the backside” after an uncharacteristic lean spell with the bat that has seen him go seven Tests without making a hundred. “I’ve not performed for a little while, so I had the bit between my teeth in the second innings,” he added. “It’s given me a little sharpener, a kick up the backside, that this is how I need to play my cricket, how I can be consistently useful in this group.”

6 The number of England Test wins in a row

There is a chance that England will rotate their fast bowlers for the second Test as they look manage workloads and assess options ahead of a seminal summer with Matthew Potts and Olly Stone waiting in the wings, but wholesale changes are unlikely. “If we have got a couple of people who are a bit sore, or bowlers who don't feel like they are 100 percent right to go, then I will still be picking my best team because I will be picking the XI who are able to play,” said Stokes who is back in a city he briefly lived before moving to the UK. “So it’s the beauty of the squad we’ve got at the moment. If someone doesn’t feel like they’re quite up to performing again after a close turnaround, we'll still be able to pick the best team judging by the people we’ve got.” Conversely, New Zealand have been in steady decline since their World Test Championship win in 2021. They have won just five of their past 16 matches and were comfortably outplayed in the opening match. Cyclone Gabrielle significantly impacted their preparation with bowlers Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner – who made his debut despite his father’s home in the Napier area being destroyed – drafted in and their attack was unable to contain a rampant England.

Matt Henry (left) is set to return to the New Zealand side after missing the first Test