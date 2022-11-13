Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott’s side have secured a slice of history after the famous victory, becoming the first team to hold the ODI and T20 World Cups simultaneously.

England restricted Pakistan to a below-par total thanks to a disciplined performance with the ball, with Adil Rashid and Sam Curran excellent once more.

He led the side to victory with an unbeaten 52 from 49 balls, his highest T20 international score, after some brilliant bowling from Pakistan’s pace bowlers.

It was redemption for England’s talisman who endured heartbreak at the end of the 2016 final in India.

Chasing 138 after winning the toss and bowling first, England reached the total in the penultimate over with Ben Stokes scoring the winning runs.

Speaking after the game, Buttler said: “I’m immensely proud of everyone here. Matthew Mott’s doing alright, isn’t he? This felt a long way away after the Ireland game, but the character we showed in must-win games has been amazing.

“[Mott] has fitted in really well. He gives the players great freedom and allows us to go out and trust ourselves.

“Adil has been outstanding in the last three games especially. He’s always been the guy we throw the ball to make something happen.

“The chase wasn’t easy at all. When you hit the right length there was a bit of seam movement – they were very attacking and obviously bowled at good pace.

“That man again was there for us, Ben Stokes. He’s the ultimate competitor in everything he does. He has a lot of experience and can take everything on his shoulders. The impetus he and Moeen Ali showed just took the game away.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam added: “First of all congratulations to England – they are deserved champions. It felt like home so thank you to all the supporters.

“We were 20 runs short but the way we fought until the last over was unbelievable – all credit to the boys.

“Our bowling attack is one of the best in the world. Unfortunately, Shaheen got injured and it cost us. Maybe it would have been a different result, but that’s part of the game.”