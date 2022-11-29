The Australian Test summer begins with a two-match series against West Indies – and all the action is exclusively live on BT Sport. The hosts are the top ranked Test side and are unbeaten in the format on home soil since January 2021. West Indies are eighth but have won their last two series against England and Bangladesh.

The opener in Perth marks the start of a five-match Test summer for Australia, with a three-match series against South Africa to come, before tours to India and England in 2023. The West Indies, who have endured a torrid year in white-ball cricket, head to South Africa for a cross-format tour in the new year. The build-up to the series has been dominated by former coach Justin Langer’s latest comments about his departure, blaming “cowards” in the squad for bringing him down. For the tourists, Phil Simmons will look to mastermind a first Test win in Australia in 25 years as he takes charge for the final time following his resignation after the T20 World Cup.

Australia vs West Indies schedule First Test: Wednesday 30 November, Optus Stadium - BT Sport 2 (2.15am) Second Test: Thursday 8 December, Adelaide Oval - BT Sport 1 (4am) Australia vs West Indies squads Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Devon Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith prepare for the first Test of the summer

Australia vs West Indies quotes Mitchell Starc on his relationship with Justin Langer and the threat posed by West Indies “I have a pretty good relationship with Langer. We exchanged text messages post the World Cup. I’m pretty comfortable with my relationship with JL. “Definitely not taking any teams lightly. We know what the West Indies can serve up at their best. It’s a good chance to kick-start our summer of Test cricket and hopefully some exciting cricket will be played.” Jason Holder on the development of the West Indies Test team “If you look at the nucleus of the Test side, I think we’ve been together for the last five, six years. I think that is really important in comparison to the other sides... probably a little bit more chopping and changing. “I think our long-format cricket has really developed, so it’s really good signs and a lot of our players are developing. “It's a tour that people can make their names. Kemar Roach... has gone on to be one of our leading bowlers. We’ve been through a lot as a side and it's not going to be an easy tour.”

Former captain Jason Holder returns for West Indies after missing the Bangladesh series