England take on Australia in three one-day internationals days after winning the T20 World Cup, with all the action exclusively live on BT Sport. The series is important preparation for the 50-over World Cup in India next year as holders and top-ranked side England meet old rivals Australia. England became the first team to hold the ODI and T20 World Cups after their famous victory over Pakistan and are arguably one of the greatest ever white-ball sides. Both sides have named strong squads for the latest chapter in cricket’s greatest rivalry, which you can follow every step of the way on BT Sport.



When is Australia vs England? First ODI: Thursday 17 November, Adelaide Oval - BT Sport 1, 3am Second ODI: Saturday 19 November, Sydney Cricket Ground - BT Sport 1, 3am Third ODI: Tuesday 22 November, Melbourne Cricket Ground - BT Sport 1, 3am

Who is in the Australia and England squads? England have recalled opener Jason Roy for the series after he was dropped for the T20 World Cup following a poor run of form. Sam Billings, Olly Stone and James Vince have also been named in the 15-man squad which contains 11 of the members of England’s World Cup winning squad already in Australia. Harry Brook, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills will not feature, and Ben Stokes retired from ODIs in July. Australia have selected a full-strength squad for the three matches against England which will be Pat Cummins’ first ODI series as captain. Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were all named in the 14-man squad which includes Travis Head at the top of the order in place of the retired Aaron Finch.

Jason Roy returns after being dropped for the T20 World Cup

“Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series,” national selector George Bailey said.

“Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch having played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier in the year. He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up.” Australia suffered an injury setback days out from the first ODI when Glenn Maxwell broke his leg in a freak accident at a 50th birthday party in Melbourne. The star all-rounder has been replaced by Sean Abbott. Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Sean Abbott, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa. England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood.

Pat Cummins will lead Australia for the first time in ODIs