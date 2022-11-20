England will be out to avoid a series whitewash when they take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday night. England's nemisis Steve Smith fell six runs short of his cenutry as the hosts beat the tourists by 72 runs in the second one-day international to secure a 2-1 series win with a game to spare. Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide. Chasing 288 to win, half-centuries from David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith saw the hosts home with 19 balls left. Now Jos Buttler's side head to Melbourne with nothing to play for but pride as their T20 World Cup hangover continues.

They say a week is a long time in politics, and the same goes for international white-ball cricket. England beat Pakistan in a pulsating T20 final to become double world champions just seven days ago in Melbourne, now the tourists return to the MCG hoping to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash. Captain Buttler knows there's plenty of work to be done before England are in a position to defend the 50-over World Cup trophy they won in 2019. With the 2023 competition in India just under 12 months away, England could do with ending the tour on a high. Australia are likely to be one of the main challengers to England's crown and, with the small matter of a home Ashes series in between, both sides will be desperate to land an early psychological blow as the countdown to India begins.

Having made eight changes to the side that won the T20 World Cup in the series opener, England head coach Matthew Mott opted to rest Buttler for the second ODI. With Buttler missing, former Australia captain Smith took centre stage to continue his ominous form with the Ashes on the horizon. Smith shared stands of 101 and 90 with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh, who each made half-centuries, as the hosts posted 280-8 in Sydney. "That was probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told the media after making 80 not out in the first ODI. "I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so." With the Ashes now just a little over six months away, it feels somewhat inevitable that the former Australia skipper has found form again after a quiet couple of years. The slump led to Smith making significant changes to his technique that mean he is more side-on at the crease and the results are there for all to see. Smith will once again be the key wicket when England take to the field in the early hours of Tuesday morning, UK time.

Steve Smith has scored back-to-back half-centuries with one match left to play in the series