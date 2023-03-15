BT Sport will premiere the second episode of its new accessible series, Deaf Away Days, on Thursday 16 March on BT Sport 1 at 4.45pm. The series follows the Costi brothers - Marios and Memnos - who represented Team GB in Deaf football and futsal. In the series, they trade their boots for a seat in the stands for Deaf Away Days, as they visit some of the biggest sporting events in the UK including rugby, football and track cycling.

In the second episode, the brothers visit Old Trafford for the Europa League play-off second-leg tie between two of the biggest clubs in the world in Man Utd and Barcelona. With the tie finely poised at 2-2 after the first leg at the Camp Nou, the brothers soak in the atmosphere of a big European night under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams. The brothers take in a stadium tour, before meeting former Man Utd and England midfielder turned BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves, to chat about his experience of playing Barcelona at Old Trafford in the 2008 Champions League semi-final. They also meet Chas Banks, secretary of the club’s Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA), to discuss accessibility for deaf and disabled people at Old Trafford and some deaf Man Utd fans going to the game before the main event.

Marios and Memnos Costi met Man Utd fans before the Europa League game against Barcelona