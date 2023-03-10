The second episode of a new documentary series charting BT Sport and EE’s New Signing initiative will premiere on Saturday 11 March on BT Sport 1 at half-time during BT Sport Score and is available now on BT Sport’s and EE’s YouTube pages. The series follows the journey of two British Sign Language users as they train with BT Sport this season, working towards presenting on BT Sport broadcast events including the Champions League final, marking a major commitment to making football more accessible by BT Sport and EE.

Damaris Cooke and Rolf Choutan were recently announced as the new presenters for the New Signing initiative, which aims to improve accessibility for football fans on and off the pitch, as well elevating the visibility of British Sign Language. The second episode sees Rolf and Damaris join the BT Sport team for a big London derby at Craven Cottage, as Fulham take on local rivals Chelsea. Our duo go behind the scenes for a matchday experience from a broadcast perspective, meeting the lead presenters, commentators and pundits. Rolf and Damaris go up to the gantry to put their live match analysis to the test, before interviewing Fulham goal scoring sensation Manor Solomon.

Rolf Choutan and Damaris Cooke met the BT Sport team at Craven Cottage