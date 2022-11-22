Zach Parker challenges for world championship honours for the first time in his career on Saturday night as he takes on John Ryder for the vacant WBO super-middleweight title at London's O2 Arena, exclusively live on BT Sport. It promises to be a fantastic domestic showdown between two hard-hitting, game competitors; Parker is yet to be defeated over the course of his 22-fight pro career, racking up 16 knockouts on his perfect pro ledger.

Ryder, meanwhile, will be looking to recapture a version of the world title having won the WBA interim super-middleweight belt back in 2019. They'll be supported by a cracking undercard in the British capital as Hamzah Sheeraz also returns to action when he takes on River Wilson-Bent for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title, seeking to bolster his credentials as a potential world champion in waiting. With a host of other fun fights to look forward to including Dennis McCann vs Joe Ham and Sam Noakes vs Calvin McCord, you don’t want to miss a second of the action this weekend. Here are all the ways you can watch Parker vs Ryder across the BT Sport network.

When is Parker vs Ryder? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1HD from 7pm on Saturday 26 November. Who is on the undercard? Hamzah Sheeraz vs River Wilson-Bent - Middleweight Dennis McCann vs Joe Ham - Super-bantamweight Sam Noakes vs Calvin McCord - Lightweight Pierce O'Leary vs Emmanuel Mungandjela - Super-lightweight Sonny Ali vs Georgi Velichkov - Super-lightweight Tommy Fletcher vs Jiri Krejci - Cruiserweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.30pm.

What if I can't watch the fights live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the event will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport soon after the event. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream Parker vs Ryder on a phone or tablet Anyone wanting to watch the fight can open the BT Sport app at 7pm on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet Follow this Fight Night Live: Parker vs Ryder link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch Parker vs Ryder on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 1HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 430, while Sky customers can head to channel 413 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 527.