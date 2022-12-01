The Gypsy King hopes this will be the final stop on the road to challenging for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world as he eyes the IBF, WBA and WBO king Oleksandr Usyk in a blockbuster showdown for all the marbles early next year.

The two men face one another in today's press conference, which begins at 12.45pm on the live stream embedded above, as they discuss the battle looming on the horizon at the same venue in which they make their ring walks shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Plus Daniel Dubois defends his WBA world title on an unmissable night of big time boxing in north London. Book your seat now for Fury vs Chisora, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office HD from 7pm.

However, his hopes of making that dream a reality hinge upon his ability to navigate the challenge of a former foe and dangerous veteran in Chisora, who knows this is likely to be his final chance to secure an elusive world title that would cap a brilliant career in boxing.

Del Boy defeated former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev during a hard-fought victory last time out, proving there's plenty of life left in those 38-year-old legs yet and with fight-ending power in both hands, the relentless competitor cannot be written off as he aims to secure the biggest prize in the sport more than a decade after his first attempt.

On that night it was Vitali Klitschko who ended Chisora's world championship ambitions but Chisora could complete one of boxing's great redemption stories by snatching that very same WBC belt from the undefeated Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Fury will need no extra motivation than to keep his perfect ledger unblemished by defeat but there are rumours abound that the three-belt world champion Usyk will be in the building this weekend to cast his eye over the 34-year-old Manchester man up close and personal.

Speculation continues to suggest the two remain on a collision course for the first half of 2023 in what is likely to be one of the most talked about fights in recent memory with the victor crowned the first ever undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

However, neither camp can get too carried away before Chisora has been dealt with; Usyk knows very well how tricky an opponent the man from Finchley can be having gone 12 hard rounds with him on just his second fight at heavyweight a little over two years ago.

The build-up to Saturday's contest has been more jovial than we've seen from Chisora on ocassions previously - but don't take that to mean this will not be a war on Saturday night!

It promises to be a spectacular evening of entertainment from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so make sure you don't miss a moment of the action and book your seat for this epic heavyweight clash now!

Click here for all the information you need to order Fury vs Chisora on BT Sport Box Office - and don't forget ring walks start at the slightly earlier time of 9pm!