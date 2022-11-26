Zach Parker’s dreams of becoming a world champion took a painful blow as he suffered a damaged hand that forced him to withdraw from his contest against John Ryder at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night. It was an unsatisfactory conclusion for all parties – although Ryder will be the far happier of the two fighters having reclaimed a version of the world title more than three years after winning the interim WBA middleweight belt.

That victory moves the Islington man into a commanding position in the 165lb division with either a fight against Canelo or being upgraded to a full champion the two likely scenarios for Ryder heading into 2023. Meanwhile Parker will need to rebuild after tasting defeat for the first time in his career. Speaking to Jo Ankier after the fight, the 28-year-old revealed he had injured his hand in the opening moments of the fourth-round while trying to throw an uppercut that was blocked by Ryder’s elbow.

“It was hurting every time I jabbed”

- Zach Parker

"It was hurting every time I jabbed, I felt it clicking," a dejected Parker said. The stoppage came just as the fight was beginning to come to life and Parker will be frustrated to find out three judges had scored the contest three rounds to one in his favour when the fight ended. Parker opened the fight brightly, using his movement to stay on the outside of the ring and fire long, single shots to frustrate Ryder. But as the rounds wore on, Ryder began to find his range and start dictating the tempo as Parker was forced to work increasingly hard to remain at length. There weren’t many clean shots landed throughout the contest – but the most eye-catching probably came from Ryder in the fouth round as he fired a straight left down the pipe, nailing a squared-up Parker on the chin just before the bell. That would be the final action of the evening however as Parker deemed himself unable to continue, taking off his gloves to reveal a badly swollen hand.