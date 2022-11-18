Exclusive: Derek Chisora - "He was a better fighter when I last boxed him"Nov 18
Davies vs Baluta: Live stream, undercard, TV channel and catch-up info on BT Sport
Liam Davies takes on Ionut Baluta for the vacant European super-bantamweight crown while Anthony Yarde returns on a big night of domestic boxing in Telford.
Telford man Liam Davies will be aiming to secure the vacant European super-bantamweight title in front of a boisterous home crowd on Saturday night when he takes on the tricky Ionut Baluta, exclusively live on BT Sport.
The reigning British super-bantamweight champion will need to be on his game against the talented Baluta, who has proven himself to be a nuisance to some big names in recent times.
Anthony Yarde also returns for the first time in almost a year as he looks to dust off the ring rust with an impressive performance against Stefani Koykov on his last stop before challenging for world title honours in 2023.
Plus there are a host of young rising stars in action with the likes of Eithan James, Jamie Stewart and Ezra Taylor all scheduled to fight on at the Telford International Center.
With all that coming your way during what promises to be an entertaining evening of action, here are all the ways you can watch Davies vs Baluta exclusively live across the BT Sport network.
When is Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta?
The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1HD from 7pm on Saturday 19 November.
Who is on the undercard?
Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta - Super-bantamweight
Anthony Yarde vs Stefani Koykov - Light heavyweight
Eithan James vs Keanen Wainwright - Super-lightweight
Jamie Stewart vs Owen Cooper - Welterweight
Ezra Taylor vs TBA - Light heavyweight
Macauley Owen vs Eduardo Valverde - Lightweight
What time are ring walks for the main event?
As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.30pm.
What if I can't watch the fights live?
No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com.
You won't miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature.
And most importantly, the event will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset.
You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport soon after the event. Check the TV Guide for more information.
How to live stream Davies vs Baluta on a phone or tablet
Anyone wanting to watch the fight can open the BT Sport app at 7pm on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.
The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.
How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet
Follow this Fight Night Live: Davies vs Baluta link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.
How to watch Davies vs Baluta on TV
If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 1HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 430, while Sky customers can head to channel 413 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 527.
Make your device's home page spoiler-free!
Our award-winning app on mobile and tablets allows you to customise your home page to avoid seeing spoilers the morning after the big fights.
To make the switch to a spoiler-free home page, open up the app and click 'More' in the bottom corner.
Under 'Settings' change the 'Landing page' option from 'Home' to 'Spoiler-free replays'.
You will then need to exit and close your app. Once you reload the app, your home page will default to the 'Spoiler-free' tab in the Sports navigation menu.
Once you're done in spoiler-free mode, you can either revert your home page back to the default option - or simply navigate away from the spoiler-free tab and check out some of our other must-see content across the app.
Feedback