Telford man Liam Davies will be aiming to secure the vacant European super-bantamweight title in front of a boisterous home crowd on Saturday night when he takes on the tricky Ionut Baluta, exclusively live on BT Sport. The reigning British super-bantamweight champion will need to be on his game against the talented Baluta, who has proven himself to be a nuisance to some big names in recent times.

Anthony Yarde also returns for the first time in almost a year as he looks to dust off the ring rust with an impressive performance against Stefani Koykov on his last stop before challenging for world title honours in 2023. Plus there are a host of young rising stars in action with the likes of Eithan James, Jamie Stewart and Ezra Taylor all scheduled to fight on at the Telford International Center. With all that coming your way during what promises to be an entertaining evening of action, here are all the ways you can watch Davies vs Baluta exclusively live across the BT Sport network.

When is Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1HD from 7pm on Saturday 19 November. Who is on the undercard? Liam Davies vs Ionut Baluta - Super-bantamweight Anthony Yarde vs Stefani Koykov - Light heavyweight Eithan James vs Keanen Wainwright - Super-lightweight Jamie Stewart vs Owen Cooper - Welterweight

Ezra Taylor vs TBA - Light heavyweight Macauley Owen vs Eduardo Valverde - Lightweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.30pm.

