Anthony Yarde will look to spring one of the boxing's world biggest shocks in recent memory when he takes on the ferocious unified light heavyweight world champion, Artur Beterbiev, exlusively live on BT Sport this Saturday night. Three-belt champion Beterbiev will put his IBF, WBC and WBO straps on the table when he faces Yarde at Wembley Arena with the man from Hackney challenging for top honours for the second time in his career.

Yarde, 23-2 (22 KOs), came up short during a valiant attempt on his first world title challenge, losing via late stoppage against Sergey Kovalev in Russia back in 2019. However, since then has pieced together a 5-1 run with each victory coming inside the distance, putting himself right back in the mix for a world title against one of the sport's pound-for-pound champions. Canadian-Russian fighter Beterbiev is an equally fearsome finisher having stopped all 18 of his opponents inside the distance, most recently making light work of former WBO champion Joe Smith Jr inside two rounds last June. Who will land the first blow of the bout? Can Yarde sting the ageing destroyer - or will Beterbiev prove to be levels above the hometown challenger?

When is Beterbiev vs Yarde? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 1HD and BT Sport Ultimate from 7pm on Saturday 28 January. Who is on the undercard? Artem Dalakian vs David Jimenez - WBA flyweight world championship Karol Itauma vs Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna - Light-heavyweight Moses Itauma vs Marcel Bode - Heavyweight Charles Frankham vs Joshua Ocampo - Super-featherweight Umar Khan vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti - Featherweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.30pm.

