The heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be live on BT Sport Box Office as Fury aims to defend the WBC heavyweight championship title.

Revenge will be the aim for Derek Chisora when he steps into the ring with Tyson Fury on 3 December.

Join the home of live sport for just £25 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required.

Now 38 and with the benefit of experience and success behind him, Del Boy has the opportunity to get one over on a great rival, to perhaps inflict defeat on a man who seems invincible in the ring.

Chisora will be the underdog again as he takes on Fury for a third time, particularly after a run of three straight losses in 2020 and 2021, falling to Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker.

The Zimbabwe-born heavyweight got back on track with victory over Kubrat Pulev in July, but Fury will be a far more formidable opponent.

Chisora is unlikely to be overly daunted, though, as he heads into his 46th professional fight.

The veteran made his debut in 2007, beating István Kecskés by TKO at Wembley. He was a relatively late starter to the sport, taking to the ring as a professional for the first time aged 24.

At 19, Chisora had joined Finchley ABC in Barnet, the club that would also become home to Anthony Joshua.

His natural talent was obvious and it wasn’t until 2011 that he tasted defeat for the first time, losing to a young Fury with the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on the line.

Chisora went on to lose to the likes of Robert Helenius, Vitali Klitschko and David Haye over the next year, but his status as a worthy title challenger had been established.

Heading into his third bout with Fury, few expect Chisora to topple the Gypsy King. But experience is on the latter’s side, and no other fighter is as familiar with Fury’s strengths.