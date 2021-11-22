It can be a tricky job staying up to date with the latest comings-and-goings in the famously chaotic world of boxing - but fear not! BTSport.com has you covered with a comprehensive list of every current male world champion across all 18 weight divisions, encompassing all four major recognised governing bodies.

WBC - Who are they? The World Boxing Council is one of boxing's four recognised major governing bodies. Helmed by current president Mauricio Sulaiman, the WBC was established in 1963 and is regarded by many as the most prestigious organisation in the sport. The WBC's iconic green belt has been held by legendary fighters across all weight divisions including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao. Tyson Fury currently holds the WBC heavyweight championship.

WBA - Who are they? The World Boxing Association is the oldest of the four major governing bodies having been established in 1962, one year before the WBC. President Gilberto Mendoza Jr is currently the man in charge of the esteemed organisation, based in Panama City, Panama. The WBA have come under fire in recent years for crowning multiple world champions within the same division, fragmenting the world title and creating confusion among some fans as to who the 'real' champion is. Daniel Dubois recently won a version of the WBA heavyweight world title when he stopped 'regular' champion Trevor Bryan to position himself for a shot at 'super' champion Oleksandr Usyk in the future.

IBF - Who are they? The International Boxing Federation was formed in 1977. They are the third of boxing's major governing bodies, established after the WBC and WBA. Daryl Peoples is the current president of the organisation, who are based in Springfield, New Jersey, USA. Men's champions of the IBF are presented with an iconic red belt while female world champions receive a light blue belt. Larry Holmes, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr, Floyd Mayweather, Ricky Hatton and Tyson Fury are among the legendary names to have won an IBF world title.

WBO - Who are they? The World Boxing Organisation are the youngest of the four major governing bodies in the sport having been established in 1988. President Francisco Varceral has served as the institution's president since 1996, working from the WBO's headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The men's world title belts are brown whereas female world champions are presented with a pink belt. A host of legendary fighters have held WBO world titles including Oscar De La Hoya, Wladimir Klitschko, Joe Calzaghe, Anthony Joshua, Manny Pacquiao, Bernard Hopkins and Canelo Alvarez.

Current boxing world champions