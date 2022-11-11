Friday night boxing returns to BT Sport with a cracking card to look forward to from the spiritual home of the sport, York Hall, in east London. Featherweight contender Nick Ball tops the bill as he defends his WBC International title against a potentially tricky Mexican challenger in the form of Jesus Ramirez Rubio.

Plus Scotland's Willie Hutchinson aims to claim the first of what he hopes will be many titles when he takes on Luca Spadaccini for the vacant WBO Intercontinental light heavyweight belt. Rising heavyweight star David Adeleye also returns to action looking to extend his unbeaten record and pick up a fourth straight stoppage when he takes on Elvis Garcia. With all that coming your way during what promises to be an entertaining evening at one of the great venues on the boxing circuit, here are all the ways you can watch Ball vs Rubio exclusively live across the BT Sport network.

When is Nick Ball vs Jesus Ramirez Rubio? The fight will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport 2HD from 7pm on Friday 11 November. Who is on the undercard? Willy Hutchinson vs Luca Spadaccini - Light heavyweight David Adeleye vs Elvis Garcia - Heavyweight Umar Khan vs Alexander Taylor - Super bantamweight Carl Fail vs Dwain Grant - Super welterweight Sean Noakes vs Petar Aleksandrov - Welterweight Aloys Youmbi vs Pawel Strykowski - Cruiserweight

What time are ring walks for the main event? As with any live sports broadcast, timings are subject to change given the unpredictable nature of what may occur on the undercard - but ring walks for the main event are likely to take place sometime after 10.30pm.

What if I can't watch the fights live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the event will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport soon after the event. Check the TV Guide for more information.

How to live stream Ball vs Rubio on a phone or tablet Anyone wanting to watch the fight can open the BT Sport app at 7pm on Friday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet Follow this Fight Night Live: Ball vs Rubio link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch Ball vs Rubio on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 2HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.