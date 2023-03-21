USA and Japan will go head-to-head in the final of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday evening after both nations safely navigated their semi-final match-ups.

Philadelhia Phillies star Trea Turner scored two home runs as defending champions USA thrashed Cuba 14-2 to book their place in tonight's showpiece in Miami.

Meanwhile Japan, the last nation to win back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009, set up a showdown with the current holders by seeing off Mexico 6-5.

Victory for Japan in tonight's game would seal a third title for the Samurai nation.

Read on for all the information on how to watch the WBC final.