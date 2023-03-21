NIT Quarterfinal 1 - North Texas vs Oklahoma StateMar 21 LIVE
World Baseball Classic final: Live stream USA vs Japan, UK TV channel and how to watch live on BT Sport
Live stream information and how to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic final between USA and Japan
USA and Japan will go head-to-head in the final of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday evening after both nations safely navigated their semi-final match-ups.
Philadelhia Phillies star Trea Turner scored two home runs as defending champions USA thrashed Cuba 14-2 to book their place in tonight's showpiece in Miami.
Meanwhile Japan, the last nation to win back-to-back titles in 2006 and 2009, set up a showdown with the current holders by seeing off Mexico 6-5.
Victory for Japan in tonight's game would seal a third title for the Samurai nation.
Read on for all the information on how to watch the WBC final.
When is USA vs Japan on BT Sport?
Coverage of the WBC final from Miami gets under way at 11pm tonight on BT Sport 2HD
The games will be shown on TV and will also available to live stream on the BT Sport app or right here on bt.com/sport - full details below.
How to live stream USA vs Japan on BT Sport
The final is available to watch live on BT Sport via the BT Sport app or online at btsport.com.
