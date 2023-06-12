The St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday 25 June, with the first pitch to be thrown at 3pm UK time and exclusive coverage starting on BT Sport 1 an hour earlier. For your chance to win two tickets to the game and a jersey for either team, read on for the competition terms:

BT Sport Monthly Pass Join the home of live sport for just £29.99 per month. Get instant access to the BT Sport app, with no contract and no BT broadband required. Buy Pass

The Competition is open to all UK residents, other than employees of Warner Bros. Discovery and associated companies, their families or its agencies. Entrants must be aged 18+. One entry per person, per platform.

The Promoter reserves the right to verify the eligibility of entrants and check their identity. Entries will open on Monday 12 June 2023 and close at 11.59pm on Sunday 18 June 2023. The prize is 1 (one) MLB team jersey of either the St. Louis Cardinals or Chicago Cubs (Adult sizes Small to XXL) and 2 (two) general admission tickets to the "MLB World Tour: London Series 2023" game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium on Sunday 25 June 2023. Start time is 3.10pm GMT. (Hospitality upgrade not available. Travel & accommodation is not included and would be at the expense of the entrants.) The prize is subject to availability. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute a prize of equivalent or greater value if this is necessary for reasons beyond its control. Entries will be made by: 1. Retweeting the post about the competition made by the @btsport Twitter account on Monday 12th June. 2. Entrants must also be following @btsport Twitter at the time the competition concludes on Saturday 18th June 2023.

You must complete all steps to have a valid entry. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will not be entered into the Prize Draw.

Entries will be made by: 1. Retweeting the post about the competition made by the @btsport Twitter account on Monday 12th June. 2. Entrants must also be following @btsport Twitter at the time the competition concludes on Saturday 18th June 2023.

You must complete all steps to have a valid entry. Entries sent in through agents or third parties will not be entered into the Prize Draw. The entry may not contain libellous, sexually explicit, disparaging or other inappropriate content. No entry may contain unlawful, obscene or objectionable material. The Promoter reserves the right at any time during the prize draw to remove or disqualify any entry when it believes in its sole discretion that the entrant has: infringed any third party's copyright; does not comply with these Terms and Conditions; or failed to obtain the necessary consents as set out in these terms and conditions. By entering this prize draw, entrants agree that the Promoter may showcase their entries on the Promoter's website and any other media in connection with the Prize draw and use their names, likenesses, photographs and/or biographical information (as it appears on Twitter) and entries for advertising, publicity and promotional purposes without additional compensation. The entrant agrees that the Promoter shall not be liable for any claims, costs, liabilities, damages, expenses and losses arising out of: the Promoter’s use of the entrant's entry; the entrant's participation in the prize draw; technical failures of any kind including but not limited to problems or delays arising from software or equipment malfunctions or computer viruses; or any events outside the Promoter's reasonable control. Nothing in this clause shall be construed to exclude or limit the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury caused by negligence or any other liability which by law cannot be excluded or limited.

The winner will be a randomly chosen entry drawn at random by an independent person on Monday 19 June 2023. The winner will be notified by direct message on or before Tuesday 20 June 2023. Prize non-transferable. Collection required at London Stadium Box Office, located left of Bridge 5. Box Office open from 12:00 noon Saturday 24 June and, 9:30 am Sunday 25 June. Valid ID required for claim. Prizes will be arranged and supplied by MLB Europe directly. The tickets will be sent electronically prior to the game and the jersey will be sent via post as soon as it is available. The Promoter reserves the right to re-draw the winner if they cannot be contacted within a reasonable period of time (to be established at the Promoter's sole discretion) and the right to disqualify any entrant or select alternative winner in the event that it believes that any entrant has contravened these Terms and Conditions. A list of prize winners (surname and county) may be obtained by written request on or after Friday 30 June 2023 by sending an SAE to BT Studios, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Here East, London, E20 3BS. Label your letter BT Sport MLB Competition before Friday 30 June 2023. By entering this Prize Draw you agree that your image, biography and likeness (if applicable) may be used by the Promoter in unpaid promotional related publicity (including photographic shots and interviews).