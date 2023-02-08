We’ve got great news for sports fans: Eurosport will now be available to all BT TV Big Sport and VIP customers – at no extra cost. This means you’ll get even more action with Eurosport’s coverage of cycling, snooker, tennis and superbikes on top of all the channels you already love from BT Sport and Sky Sports from NOW TV. Find out how you can watch Eurosport, now on BT TV. How to watch Eurosport on BT TV

BT TV customers with either the Big Sport or VIP package will be able to watch Eurosport. From snooker to cycling, tennis to athletics and winter sports to motor racing, Eurosport adds even more sporting action. If you get a Big Sport package, you will also get the best of BT Sport, including UEFA Champions League, Premier League football and the best of Sky Sports from NOW TV. Get Big Sport

If you get a VIP package, you will get everything you get in Big Sport, plus you’ll also get the NOW TV Entertainment pass, NOW TV Sky Cinema Pass and the exclusive drama channel AMC. Get VIP What channel is Eurosport on BT TV?



Eurosport is channel 412 (435 HD) and 413 (436 HD) on your BT TV box VIP customers get the Eurosport HD channels included. Big Sport customers can also watch the HD if they take the BT HD add on. Will Eurosport be added to my TV channels automatically?

Yes, you don’t need to do anything. As long as your TV box is connected to the internet, it will be updated by March 2 and added to your channels. Is the Tour de France on Eurosport? Yes - you can watch all the action from the world's greatest bike race from the Grand Départ in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July to the frantic finish on the Champs-Elysées on Sunday 24 July. Eurosport is showing every second of every stage of the 2022 Tour de France live as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar bids for a hat-trick of yellow jerseys, with countryman Primoz Roglic and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas among the riders best placed to prevent a three-peat. Orla Chennaoui will anchor the channel's coverage, and among the experts are former pro cyclists Bradley Wiggins, Bernie Eisel, Robbie McEwan, Alberto Contador, Adam Blythe and, as ever, four-time green jersey winner Sean Kelly. As well as the Tour de France, Eurosport will be showing two of the biggest races in women's cycling, the Giro Donne (30 June-10 July) and the Tour de France Femmes (24-31 July). What to watch on Eurosport

On top of the Tour de France and other major cycling events, you can also enjoy exclusive athletics, snooker, tennis, superbikes and winter sports events on Eurosport.