The BT Sport experience now includes Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport at no extra cost. Discovery+ is the streaming home of live sport and real-life entertainment. Sign up for Discovery+ and you can enjoy more exciting live sport, catch up on the best sports highlights or enjoy your favourite team or player’s victory over and over again. You’ll also have access to thousands of hours of eye-opening documentaries, must-see reality shows and Discovery Originals covering everything from mind-boggling machines to journeys to the most remote corners of the planet and beyond. Who can watch Discovery+? All BT Sport subscribers who subscribe via BT, EE or Plusnet are entitled to activate a Discovery+ Entertainment & Sport subscription. To find out more and activate your Discovery+ account, click here.

Save up to £347 on broadband and BT TV Get BT TV Sport or Entertainment and access all the sports and TV you love in one place. Includes Discovery+, NOW Entertainment & Netflix. See TV deals

What is Discovery+?

Shutterstock

Discovery+ is the streaming home of real-life entertainment and the most exciting live sports events. Watch the 2023 French Open tennis from Roland-Garros as well as the 2024 Australian Open, enjoy more than 300 days of cycling - including the Tour de France - and live every moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024. Plus, stream eye-opening documentaries, must-see reality, and exclusive Originals. discovery+ has something for everyone. How can I watch Discovery+? Discovery+ is available on most smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, and most connected devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs and Roku. Discovery+ is not yet available to watch on BT TV boxes. We expect the discovery+ app to launch on our TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini in the future, with more details to follow. If you're not sure which TV Box you have, find out here. What sports can I watch on Discovery+?

Shutterstock

There’s sport for everyone on Discovery+, and you can watch it all live or on on-demand. Watch some of the best global sporting events including Grand Tour cycling, Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis, snooker, winter sports and the Olympic Games. Cycling: Discovery+ broadcasts more than 300 days of cycling a year, including every stage of cycling’s three Grand Tours – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – live and in their entirety. The service also broadcasts the Spring Classics including Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San-Remo, women’s tours the Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes and the sport’s prestigious road and track World Championships. Tennis: Watch live and exclusive coverage of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis, along with highlights of the Wimbledon Championships and other events including the Laver Cup.

Shutterstock

Snooker: Discovery+ offers coverage of all major tournaments including the Triple Crown series of the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship, and other tournaments from the World Snooker Tour including the Home Nations Series consisting of the Welsh Open, Scottish Open, Northern Ireland Open and English Open. Olympic Games: If it’s Olympic Games action you want, Discovery+ will broadcast the world’s greatest multi-sports event in Paris 2024. Also on Discovery+: Catch a host of sports live and on-demand including skiing, snowboarding, athletics, equestrian, Formula E, speedway, rallying, sports climbing, martial arts and much more. What factual programmes can I watch on Discovery+?

Discovery+ offers thousands of hours of the best documentaries, lifestyle programmes, reality shows and true crime series. Current popular shows include: Gold Rush: Hard working gold miners risk their lives for a chance at striking it rich (13 seasons) Ghost Adventures: Zak Bagans and his crew investigate the most haunted places in the world (24 seasons) Sister Wives: The Browns – husband Kody and four wives Robyn, Meri, Janelle and Christine – share an intimate look at their unconventional family (11 seasons)

Richard Hammond’s Workshop: Richard pursues his dream of setting up a car restoration business (2 seasons) Wheeler Dealers: Mike Brewer and Marc ‘Elvis’ Priestley restore iconic vehicles on a budget (21 seasons) Deadliest Catch: Crab fishermen battle Arctic weather and brutal waves for big money (18 seasons)