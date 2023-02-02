BT Sport

There's a huge month of football on BT Sport with the Premier League season entering a crunch period at both ends of the table and the Champions League knock out stages beginning. BT Sport is the only place to watch crucial fixtures in the relegation battle and title race in February, as Premier League leaders take on strugglers Everton. There is also a London Derby between West Ham and big spenders Chelsea. Saturday 4 February Everton v Arsenal Saturday 11 February West Ham v Chelsea Saturday 18 February Aston Villa v Arsenal The Champions League returns on Valentine’s Day 14 February with Spurs taking a trip to AC Milan. There are also mouth-watering ties between PSG and Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid, Dortmund and Chelsea and RP Liepzig and Manchester City to look forward to this month.

NOW Sport

Choose a Big Sport or VIP package with BT TV and you'll get access to all 11 of the Sky Sports channels available with a NOW Sport Membership. That means you can watch all the live action on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News and many more. You'll be able to catch up on the sport you missed with on-demand sports too. February highlights include a bumper collection of Premier League games. Highlights include a west London derby as Chelsea host Fulham, Spurs take on Manchester City with the champions’ title hopes at stake, and we head to Anfield for the latest chapter in the Merseyside Derby rivalry with Liverpool v Everton. Over in America, it’s time for Super Bowl LVII on 12 February. The greatest show on Earth is here and Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are the teams heading to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. And cricket fans can look forward to the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, where Australia will go in as hot favourites to retain their crown.

Netflix Bill Russell: Legend

The remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon is captured in this two-part documentary from award-winning director Sam Pollard. As well as featuring a final interview with Russell, who died in July 2022, the series will look back at his incredible glittering career on the court and his fight for human rights off it – including marching with Martin Luther King Jr and leading boycotts in the NBA against segregation. Watch Bill Russell: Legend from 8 February on Netflix Full Swing

Following on from the success of Drive to Survive and tennis series Break Point, the PGA Tour welcomes Netflix viewers into the world of professional golf. The cameras follow some of the sport’s biggest stars across the biggest tournaments – and it will also touch upon the controversial events of 2022, which saw breakaway golf tour LIV throw the game into turmoil. Watch Full Swing from 15 February on Netflix Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5

The hugely popular series will once again take fans behind the scenes to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names. Watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 from 24 February on Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Arsenal v Manchester City – 15 February It could be a title deciding game on Prime Video as current leaders Arsenal take on last year’s winners Manchester City. If Mikel Arteta’s team can hold off Pep Guardiola’s City, the Gunners will move one step closer to a surprise Premier League title. How to watch Premier League football on Prime Video

NOW Entertainment



Shaq This documentary promises to tell the story of Shaquille O'Neal, a basketball legend unlike any other whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honours, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers. Watch Shaq on Sky Documentaries with NOW in February

Fantasy Football League

With the Premier League returning to screens, hosts Matt Lucas and Elis James, along with fellow football fanatic and comedian Andrew Mensah, are back for another eight episodes of Fantasy Football League. The revamped return of the iconic comedy series proved to be a hit in 2022 and there will even more laughter and general football silliness as the season reaches its crescendo. Watch Fantasy Football League on Sky Max with NOW

BBC, iPlayer and ITV, ITVX Guinness Six Nations Championship

ITV

The 2023 Six Nations kick off with Wales v Ireland (BBC) and England v Scotland (ITV) on Saturday, 4 February and the French heading to Rome to take on Italy (ITVX) on Sunday, 5 February.

The Guinness Six Nations Championship is always fierce, but the competition has an extra edge with the Rugby World Cup coming in the autumn. All 15 matches are being broadcast live. The BBC will be showing the home matches of both Wales and Scotland, with ITV broadcasting games hosted by England, Ireland, Italy and France. Watch Six Nations Championship in February on BBC, iPlayer, ITV and ITVX