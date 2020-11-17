Looking for a gripping new drama box set? The STV Player could have the answer. BT TV customers can check out the STV Player and discover hours and hours of fantastic international dramas that will have you hooked. STV is one of Scotland's biggest streaming sites, bringing content from all around the world, including a fantastic array of dramas, documentaries, sport and entertainment available on catch-up, and the STV Player is also home to exclusive box sets to binge. Check out our top STV Player picks for this autumn - and the box sets to watch next…



6 months half price on broadband and TV Save up to £386 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

New for 2023: Best TV shows to stream

Jo

What is it? English-language French police procedural Joachim Jo Saint-Clair is a veteran detective in Paris' elite Criminal Brigade tackling the city's most challenging murder cases. How many episodes are there? 8 Available UK wide now

100 Code What is it? Swedish crime drama Over the past twelve months, young, blonde, blue-eyed women have been found dead in a meadow where Asphodel flowers grow. New York Detective Tommy Conley gets a special dispensation from the NYPD to go observe and act as an adviser to the Stockholm Police Department in order to help solve these crimes. How many episodes are there? 12 Available UK wide now

The Girl from St Agnes

What is it? South African mystery drama

The sudden death of a popular student at a prestigious all-girls boarding school in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal is quickly ruled a tragic accident. Her teacher, however, has reason to believe otherwise and sets off to find the truth. How many episodes are there? 8 Available UK wide now

Brookside

What is it? Iconic British soap

The everyday life and times of the residents, friends and enemies who live in a suburban street in the city of Liverpool in the north of England. How many episodes are there? 2,915 Available UK wide from 1 Feb

Catch up on these top box sets now

The Larkins Season 2

ITV

What is it? Return of joyous period comedy-drama Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as the iconic fictional characters, Pop and Ma Larkin, in the second season of the adaptation of The Darling Buds of May. How many episodes are there? Six in season 2 Available UK wide now

The Walk In What is it? Crime drama starring Stephen Graham The Walk In is based on the true story of Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham), a reformed Neo-Nazi who went on to work as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope Not Hate. How many episodes are there? 5 Available UK wide now

Eyewitness What is it? Fast-paced thriller seen through the eyes of two teenagers A clandestine meeting between school friends Philip and Henning unravels into a spiral of murder, corruption and gang warfare. How many episodes are there? 10

Available UK wide now

Dry Water What is it? Portugese crime drama Dry Water begins when Paulo Duarte is found dead from a gunshot wound in the port of Vigo. Nobody is convinced by the apparent suicide: neither his bosses, nor the police nor his sister, Teresa. How many episodes are there? Season 1 has six episodes; season 2 has eight episodes

Available UK wide now

Real Detective: North of the Border

What is it? Gripping Canadian true crime series

Real Detective: North of the Border brings to life the real investigations of Canadian detectives by blending first-person interviews with scripted drama. How many episodes are there? 24 episodes

Available UK wide now

Our House



ITV

What is it? Watercooler drama starring Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton

Fi Lawson is panicked when she arrives home to find strangers moving into her house, but she insists that it isn't for sale. Based on the novel Our House. How many episodes are there? 4 Available UK wide now

No Return



ITV

What is it? Popular ITV drama created by Danny Brocklehurst An idyllic family holiday to Turkey turns into a nightmare when a 16-year-old boy is accused of a serious crime. No Return stars Sheridan Smith and Michael Jibson. How many episodes are there? 4 Available UK wide now

Rose and Maloney What is it? British crime drama set in the fictional Criminal Justice Review Agency Rose Linden and Maloney investigate old criminal cases, seeking to rectify miscarriages of justice. Starring British television icons Sarah Lancashire and Phil Davis. How many episodes are there? Two in season 1 Available UK wide now

The Sounds What is it? Canadian-New Zealand mystery drama Maggie and Tom Cabbott move to the town of Pelorus to escape the oppressive influence of Tom's family. But when he disappears, unsettling facts about Tom soon come to light and the search brings long-buried wounds to the surface. How many episodes are there? Eight episodes in season 1 Available UK wide now

Blood What is it? Psychological thriller starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar Set in rural Ireland, Blood is a family saga about a woman, Cat, who returns to her home following her mother's seemingly accidental death from a fall by the pond at the bottom of her garden. Over the course of the series, Cat begins to suspect her father's involvement in the death. Was it an accident? Or was it murder? How many episodes are there? Two seasons, with six episodes each Available UK wide now

How to watch the STV Player on BT TV Just press the YouView button on your remote and STV Player is next to all your other apps like iPlayer, All4, Netflix, Prime Video and NOW.