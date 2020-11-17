Love Island 2023: Meet the new winter series castJan 23 | 7 min read
STV Player on BT TV: Brookside, 100 Code, Jo - best TV shows and box sets to stream this autumn and how to watch
BT TV customers can use the STV Player app on their TV box and watch loads of exclusive international drama series. Discover our pick of what to watch this autumn.
Looking for a gripping new drama box set? The STV Player could have the answer.
BT TV customers can check out the STV Player and discover hours and hours of fantastic international dramas that will have you hooked.
STV is one of Scotland's biggest streaming sites, bringing content from all around the world, including a fantastic array of dramas, documentaries, sport and entertainment available on catch-up, and the STV Player is also home to exclusive box sets to binge.
Check out our top STV Player picks for this autumn - and the box sets to watch next…
New for 2023: Best TV shows to stream
Jo
What is it? English-language French police procedural
Joachim Jo Saint-Clair is a veteran detective in Paris' elite Criminal Brigade tackling the city's most challenging murder cases.
How many episodes are there? 8
Available UK wide now
100 Code
What is it? Swedish crime drama
Over the past twelve months, young, blonde, blue-eyed women have been found dead in a meadow where Asphodel flowers grow. New York Detective Tommy Conley gets a special dispensation from the NYPD to go observe and act as an adviser to the Stockholm Police Department in order to help solve these crimes.
How many episodes are there? 12
Available UK wide now
The Girl from St Agnes
What is it? South African mystery drama
The sudden death of a popular student at a prestigious all-girls boarding school in the Midlands of KwaZulu-Natal is quickly ruled a tragic accident. Her teacher, however, has reason to believe otherwise and sets off to find the truth.
How many episodes are there? 8
Available UK wide now
Brookside
What is it? Iconic British soap
The everyday life and times of the residents, friends and enemies who live in a suburban street in the city of Liverpool in the north of England.
How many episodes are there? 2,915
Available UK wide from 1 Feb
Catch up on these top box sets now
The Larkins Season 2
What is it? Return of joyous period comedy-drama
Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as the iconic fictional characters, Pop and Ma Larkin, in the second season of the adaptation of The Darling Buds of May.
How many episodes are there? Six in season 2
Available UK wide now
The Walk In
What is it? Crime drama starring Stephen Graham
The Walk In is based on the true story of Matthew Collins (Stephen Graham), a reformed Neo-Nazi who went on to work as a bona fide journalist for the anti-racist organisation, Hope Not Hate.
How many episodes are there? 5
Available UK wide now
Eyewitness
What is it? Fast-paced thriller seen through the eyes of two teenagers
A clandestine meeting between school friends Philip and Henning unravels into a spiral of murder, corruption and gang warfare.
How many episodes are there? 10
Available UK wide now
Dry Water
What is it? Portugese crime drama
Dry Water begins when Paulo Duarte is found dead from a gunshot wound in the port of Vigo. Nobody is convinced by the apparent suicide: neither his bosses, nor the police nor his sister, Teresa.
How many episodes are there? Season 1 has six episodes; season 2 has eight episodes
Available UK wide now
Real Detective: North of the Border
What is it? Gripping Canadian true crime series
Real Detective: North of the Border brings to life the real investigations of Canadian detectives by blending first-person interviews with scripted drama.
How many episodes are there? 24 episodes
Available UK wide now
Our House
What is it? Watercooler drama starring Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton
Fi Lawson is panicked when she arrives home to find strangers moving into her house, but she insists that it isn't for sale. Based on the novel Our House.
How many episodes are there? 4
Available UK wide now
No Return
What is it? Popular ITV drama created by Danny Brocklehurst
An idyllic family holiday to Turkey turns into a nightmare when a 16-year-old boy is accused of a serious crime. No Return stars Sheridan Smith and Michael Jibson.
How many episodes are there? 4
Available UK wide now
Rose and Maloney
What is it? British crime drama set in the fictional Criminal Justice Review Agency
Rose Linden and Maloney investigate old criminal cases, seeking to rectify miscarriages of justice. Starring British television icons Sarah Lancashire and Phil Davis.
How many episodes are there? Two in season 1
Available UK wide now
The Sounds
What is it? Canadian-New Zealand mystery drama
Maggie and Tom Cabbott move to the town of Pelorus to escape the oppressive influence of Tom's family. But when he disappears, unsettling facts about Tom soon come to light and the search brings long-buried wounds to the surface.
How many episodes are there? Eight episodes in season 1
Available UK wide now
Blood
What is it? Psychological thriller starring Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar
Set in rural Ireland, Blood is a family saga about a woman, Cat, who returns to her home following her mother's seemingly accidental death from a fall by the pond at the bottom of her garden. Over the course of the series, Cat begins to suspect her father's involvement in the death. Was it an accident? Or was it murder?
How many episodes are there? Two seasons, with six episodes each
Available UK wide now
How to watch the STV Player on BT TV
Just press the YouView button on your remote and STV Player is next to all your other apps like iPlayer, All4, Netflix, Prime Video and NOW.
