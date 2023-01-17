Alongside Sky Atlantic and Sky Comedy, Sky Max is the channel you need on your radar. You can watch the Sky channel live, and also catch up on classic series and new box sets of shows including Brassic, A League of Their Own and The Flight Attendant. It’s available on Sky and streaming service NOW through BT TV. What are you waiting for? Here is our round-up of the new TV shows coming to Sky Max in 2023 - including Funny Woman and A Town Called Malice - and the greatest must-see box sets to stream now. What’s new on Sky Atlantic in 2023?

What is Sky Max? Sky Max is the home of Sky’s blockbuster entertainment. The new channel launched in 2021 on Sky and its streaming service NOW, alongside Sky Comedy and Sky Showcase. Sky Max replaced Sky One, which had been on air for nearly 40 years. How can I watch Sky Max on NOW with BT TV? BT TV customers can go to Apps, open up the NOW app and find all the shows from Sky Max to stream on there. You can also go to channel 346/361 HD in your EPG (electronic program guide) and watch Sky Max live. Sky Max is available to BT TV customers with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

All the TV and sport you love in one place Get BT TV and catch shows like Succession, Django and The Last of Us, plus the latest from Sky Sports with a NOW Membership. See TV deals What's on

What’s new to Sky Max in 2023? Top 5 Sky Max TV series we can’t wait for 1. Funny Woman

Gemma Arterton stars in Funny Woman, a new TV adaptation of Nick Hornby's bestseller about a courageous Blackpool beauty queen who takes London by storm. Barbara Parker (Arterton) embarks on a mission to reinvent herself and find her voice in the male-dominated world of the 1960s sitcom. However the road to stardom is paved with banana skins and she has many a pratfall before she achieves her goal. Rupert Everett, David Threlfall, Tom Bateman, Clare-Hope Ashitey, and Arsher Ali also star in the comic drama. Stream Funny Woman on Sky Max with NOW from Thursday 9 February. 2. COBRA: Rebellion

COBRA: Rebellion (aka Cobra Season 3) sees Jane Horrocks join the cast as new Defence Secretary, Victoria Dalton, alongside returning stars Robert Carlyle (Prime Minister Robert Sutherland) and Victoria Hamilton (Chief of Staff Anna Marshall). Sutherland’s (Carlyle) government is faced with their biggest challenge yet, but unlike the previous challenges they have faced, these threats come from much closer to home. When an unforeseen environmental disaster causes enormous destruction and loss of life, the consequences are far-reaching for the Prime Minister. The subsequent investigation leads Sutherland and his team to realise that all may not be as it appears. Embarking on a quest to discover the truth, they find something disturbing and disruptive underneath… Stream Cobra: Rebellion on Sky Max with NOW in 2023. Cobra Season 2: Secrets from the Set interview 3. A Town Called Malice

A Town Called Malice is an intoxicating cocktail of crime thriller and family saga set in the early ’80s, and it’s one of the hottest Sky Original series coming to our screens this year. It follows the Lords, a family of former South London gangsters who’ve fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain - and they’re not happy about it. When they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, the Lords realise this is a golden opportunity to re-invent themselves and re-capture their former glory. However, they spend as much time battling each other as they do their opponents. Stream A Town Called Malice on Sky Max with NOW from 16 March. 4. Then You Run

Then You Run (formerly announced as You) is a bold new Sky Original drama based on Zoran Drvenkar’s thriller novel, You. From Ben Chenan, who created The Capture, the eight-part drama follows a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers on a getaway in Rotterdam. But after the estranged father of one of the teens is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels Leah McNamara (Normal People), above, Vivian Oparah (I May Destroy You), Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna) and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst take on the roles of four friends whose dreams of the perfect summer holiday spiral into a dark and perilous adventure. Stream Then You Run on Sky Max with NOW in 2023. 5. Brassic Season 5