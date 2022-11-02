Sky Atlantic is the home of groundbreaking and award-winning drama and comedy from the US and UK. The channel is available to BT TV customers with a NOW Entertainment package on channel 342/357 HD. You can watch the channel live and also catch up on classic series and new box sets of Sky Atlantic shows. With a huge back catalogue of classic shows, here is our round-up of the best shows currently airing on Sky Atlantic, new shows coming in 2023 and the greatest must-see box sets. Best new shows on Sky Atlantic in 2023 Django

Loosely based on the Sergio Corbucci feature film Django, the highly-anticipated, prestigious English-language series is set in the Wild West of the 1860s and 1870s. Award-winning actor Matthias Schoenaerts is in the title role, with Noomi Rapace, Nicholas Pinnock and Lisa Vicari also set to star. Watch Django on Sky Atlantic with NOW in 2023

Succession season 4

The eagerly-awaited return for Waystar Royco is coming in 2023 and after the dramatic events at the end of season 3, we can’t wait to see what is coming next for the Roy family in Succession season 4. Expect more power struggles, awkward family get-togethers and the finest swearing on television. Watch Succession season 4 on Sky Atlantic in 2023 The Last of Us

Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, The Last of Us is set 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. The cast includes Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Joel and rising British star Bella Ramsey (Catherine Called Birdy) as Ellie. Stream The Last of Us weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from 16 January The Idol

Starring Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol is set against the backdrop of the music industry and will focus on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop singer. It is created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria) and The Weeknd. Watch The Idol on Sky Atlantic with NOW in 2023

The Lovers The series follows Janet (Roisin Gallagher), a foul-mouthed, hilarious, Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a s**t about anything much at all, including her life. Seamus (Johnny Flynn) a handsome, self-centred, political broadcaster with what looks to be a perfect London life and a celebrity girlfriend. So when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world they instantly clash – and yet also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other… Stream The Lovers on Sky Atlantic with NOW in 2023

Still available to Stream on Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones prequel series, covering the fall of the Targaryen family dynasty, lived up to the hype and more with 10 episodes of epic dragon-fuelled drama. It’s a dark family drama filled with swords, skulduggery, and dark brutality. Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith lead the House of the Dragon cast through season 1. Stream every episode of House of the Dragon season 1 on Sky Atlantic with NOW

This England

Kenneth Branagh puts on a ruffled blonde wig and dusts off his Book of Shakespeare quotes to play Boris Johnson in Michael Winterbottom’s reflection on the Covid crisis. Rather than twisting the knife on the disgraced Prime Minister, This England shines a light on the disasters, heartbreak and heroes who got us through the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Stream every episode of This England on Sky Atlantic with NOW We Own This City

The Wire creator David Simon returns to the streets of Baltimore for a thrilling six-part drama about the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, a department whose original aim was to get guns and criminals off the street but which became a hub for greed, corruption and violence. We Own This City looks at the rise and fall of this largely unnoticed department and how the corruption was exposed. Stream every episode of We Own This City on Sky Atlantic with NOW

The Staircase

The Staircase is a dramatic retelling of the Michael and Kathleen Peterson story, which was previously a hit Netflix documentary in 2018. Colin Firth and Toni Collette star in the stranger than fiction story of Kathleen’s suspicious death on her home staircase, which turned Michael into the prime suspect. Stream every episode of The Staircase on Sky Atlantic with NOW Julia

Sarah Lancashire won critical acclaim for her transformative performance as American cooking icon Julia Child in this eight-part biographical drama. Child revolutionised the kitchen and TV in the 1960s and Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) have stunning screen chemistry as the TV chef and her husband Paul. Stream every episode of Julia on Sky Atlantic with NOW Gangs of London

The British gangster drama returned for its long-awaited second season in 2022, exploring the power dynamics and brutality of London’s criminal underworld. Mixing jaw-dropping action with plot twists and gangland chaos, Gangs of London is an unpredictable and exceptional thrill ride. Stream Gangs of London season 1 and 2 on Sky Atlantic with NOW

Watch all the shows and sport you love on BT TV Take a flexible TV package and get access to all your favourite shows and sport, and switch your package whenever you like. See TV deals What's on

I Hate Suzie Too



I Hate Suzie received multiple five-star reviews when it debuted in 2020 on Sky Atlantic, and now the show’s follow-up I Hate Suzie Too looks set to sweep awards season. I Hate Suzie Too sees the return of child star turned actress Suzie Pickles, played by Billie Piper. Suzie has a new agent, new PR and a new job – dancing for likes on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition that has the Saturday night audience hooked. Having lost everyone that matters to her, Suzie returns to her first love – the public. Stream I Hate Suzie Too on Sky Atlantic with NOW

Best ever must-see shows and box sets on Sky Atlantic with NOW



Patrick Melrose - Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this semi-autobiographical drama about abuse and addictions

- Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this semi-autobiographical drama about abuse and addictions Mare of Easttown - Kate Winslet gives an unforgettable performance in this small-town crime drama.

- Kate Winslet gives an unforgettable performance in this small-town crime drama. Game of Thrones - The ground-breaking fantasy epic has eight seasons of stunning storytelling

- The ground-breaking fantasy epic has eight seasons of stunning storytelling Chernobyl - The shocking true story is brought to life by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarshard, Jessie Buckley and Paul Ritter and won awards all over the world.

- The shocking true story is brought to life by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarshard, Jessie Buckley and Paul Ritter and won awards all over the world. The Wire - Considered by many to be the greatest drama series of all time, David Simon delivers an authentic story about the cops, criminals, media and broken society in Baltimore.

- Considered by many to be the greatest drama series of all time, David Simon delivers an authentic story about the cops, criminals, media and broken society in Baltimore. Boardwalk Empire - Steve Buscemi stars as Nucky Thompson, the treasurer of Atlantic City, in this epic gangster drama set during the Prohibition.

- Steve Buscemi stars as Nucky Thompson, the treasurer of Atlantic City, in this epic gangster drama set during the Prohibition. Six Feet Under - Spanning five seasons, this story about the Fisher family and their funeral home is considered one of the greatest TV series of all time.

- Spanning five seasons, this story about the Fisher family and their funeral home is considered one of the greatest TV series of all time. The Leftovers - Stick with this supernatural mystery drama and you’ll be in for something special. Justin Theroux leads the ensemble cast.

- Stick with this supernatural mystery drama and you’ll be in for something special. Justin Theroux leads the ensemble cast. The Sopranos - James Gandolfini’s performance as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano is considered to be among the greatest in the history of TV. A must-watch.