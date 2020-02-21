Scrap your 2020 plans and settle into the sofa with our pick of the best telly on NOW TV. There’s a whole host of unmissable drama for you to sink your teeth into on Sky Atlantic, from the UK premieres of The Undoing and Gangs of London, to the highly-anticipated new seasons of Westworld and Save Me. And comedy fans won’t be disappointed with the funny over on Sky One, including the return of Brassic and Bulletproof, as well as new comedies including Run and Breeders. Keep reading for our must-watch guide for the year ahead on NOW TV. Plus, don't miss our pick of the best TV shows on NOW TV this month and the top films on Sky Cinema this month too.

Brand new series coming to NOW TV in 2020 The Undoing

The Undoing is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. It's directed by Susanne Bier, and stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. Kidman plays Grace Fraser - a successful therapist with a devoted husband and a young son who attends an elite private school in New York City. Overnight a chasm opens in her life: a violent death, a missing husband, and, in the place of a man Grace thought she knew, only a chain of terrible revelations... Where can I watch it... The Undoing is coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV later in 2020. Code 404

Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays star in Code 404, a new original comedy set in the near future of the Special Investigation Unit at the London Met. The series revolves around two Detective Inspectors, DI John Major (Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Graham), who are the top crime fighting duo in the Unit. But when an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed… or is he? Where can I watch it... Code 404 arrives on Sky One with NOW TV on Wednesday, April 29. Run

Run is a new comedy series executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones (Killing Eve, Fleabag). The series follows Ruby Richardson (played by Merritt Wever, Unbelievable, Nurse Jackie) who walks away from her ordinary life in the suburbs to revisit her past with her former boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson). The pair made a pact 17 years prior that if either one of them texted the word “run” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together. Where can I watch it... Run premieres in the UK on Sky Comedy with NOW TV on Wednesday, April 15. Intelligence

Brand new Sky original series Intelligence combines the high-stakes environment of a government intelligence office with the hilarious on-screen dynamic of David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed. Schwimmer plays pompous, maverick NSA agent Jerry, who comes over from the U.S. to join the UK’s GCHQ - a kind of weedier, geekier version of MI5, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. Jerry enlists inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph (Mohammed) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team’s ability to combat cyber terrorism. Where can I watch it... All episodes of Intelligence are streaming now on Sky One and NOW TV. Gangs of London

Created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London is a drama that delves into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld. When the head of a criminal organisation, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) is assassinated, the sudden power vacuum his death creates threatens the fragile peace between the intricate web of gangs operating on the streets of the city. Now it’s up to the grieving, volatile and impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole, Peaky Blinders) to restore control and find those responsible for killing his father. Where can I watch it... Gangs of London is coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV on Thursday, April 23 with all episodes available to stream. Breeders

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star as parents Paul and Ally in this new series created by Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Freeman himself. Breeders will expose the paradox of parenting that it is possible, in the same moment, to love your child, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to kill them. Freeman stars as a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. Where can I watch it... Breeders is coming to Sky One with NOW TV on Thursday, March 12. I Hate Suzie

Acclaimed writer Lucy Prebble (Succession) and BAFTA nominee Billie Piper (Collateral, Doctor Who) are reunited for I Hate Suzie. Billie Piper leads the cast of this bold and bracing Sky original about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), a star on the wane, has her whole life upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. Where can I watch it... I Hate Suzie is coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV later in 2020. Hitmen

Hitmen follows two best friends trying to make their way in the world with only each other to rely on. They also just happen to kill people for a living. Having stumbled into a career in contract killing, misfits Fran and Jamie (Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc aka Mel and Sue) are not your typical killers for hire. Where can I watch it... All episodes of Hitmen are coming to Sky One with NOW TV on Wednesday, March 25. ZeroZeroZero

Starring Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne, ZeroZeroZero follows the journey of a cocaine shipment, from the moment a powerful Italian cartel purchases it, to its packaging in Mexico and shipment across the Atlantic Ocean. Its journey is followed until reaching its final delivery and payment in Europe. An epic power struggle is sparked throughout the chain, from the local dealers to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organised crime - their lives and livelihoods hang in the balance. Where can I watch it... ZeroZeroZero is coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV later in 2020. Mrs Fletcher

Starring Kathryn Hahn in the title role, Mrs. Fletcher is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta. The show is a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of Eve Fletcher, an empty nest single mother, and her student son Brendan. As Brendan leaves home to attend university, both mother and son embrace their newfound freedom… with mixed results. Where can I watch it... Mrs Fletcher premieres in the UK in February 2020 on Sky Comedy with NOW TV. Series returning to NOW TV in 2020 Save Me Too

From the makers of Line of Duty, the critically acclaimed Sky Original series Save Me returns starring Lennie James, Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones, with new cast Lesley Manville and Adrian Edmondson. Manville joins the line-up as Jennifer Charles, the wife of Adrian Edmondson's character Gideon Charles. Jennifer is forced to make an almost impossible choice that will place her in direct conflict with Nelly, following the return of the vulnerable girl, Grace (Olive Gray), who Nelly rescued whilst searching for his own daughter Jody. Where can I watch it... Series 2 of Save Me is coming to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV on April 1. Brassic season 2

Co-created by Joe Gilgun and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic - Sky's most successful comedy drama in over seven years - returns with more outrageous antics. The action picks up a few months after the events that took place in the season one finale. Together the Brassic gang embark on even bigger and bolder misadventures around the fictious rural town of Hawley in Lancashire. Where can I watch it... All episodes of Brassic season 2 are available on Sky One with NOW TV from Thursday, May 7. Riviera season 3

Julia Stiles returns as Georgina in Riviera season 3, joined by Sherlock’s Rupert Graves and returning cast members including Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox. A year has passed since the explosive finale of the last series. Georgina has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life. Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland as she travels the world from Venice to Argentina. Where can I watch it... Riviera returns to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV later in 2020. Bulletproof season 2

After a smash hit first series, Bulletproof series 2 sees Bishop and Pike (Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters) go undercover to infiltrate an international crime empire. Their chase for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything, including their police badges, to succeed. Where can I watch it... Bulletproof returns to Sky One with NOW TV on Friday, March 20. A Discovery of Witches season 2

Fans of A Discovery of Witches are set to be transported to Elizabethan England in the second season of the hit Sky original drama, adapted from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy. Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) travel back to Elizabethan London, where they are hiding in time from the Congregation. Here, they must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life. Where can I watch it... A Discovery of Witches returns to Sky One with NOW TV later in 2020. Modern Family season 11

Join the freaky, funny and frantic lives of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tuckers in the eleventh and final series of the hugely popular US comedy. The show has won many awards throughout its run. They include five Emmys for outstanding comedy series; one Golden Globe; and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Where can I watch it... Modern Family season 11 airs in the UK Fridays at 8.30pm on Sky One with NOW TV. Succession seasons 1 and 2

Created by Jesse Armstrong and starring Brian Cox, Succession is a bitingly funny drama following a family dynasty's disintegration when their patriarch refuses to name a successor. The series picked up the Best Drama gong at the 2020 Golden Globes. Where can I watch it... Succession seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Sky Atlantic with NOW TV. A release date for season 3 has not been confirmed. The Trip season 4

The fourth and final series of The Trip sees Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan head off on a road trip through mainland Greece. The bickering comedians dine on cuisine traditional to beautiful Greek hot spots, taking in the delights of Assos, Kavala, Stagira, Athens, Epidaurus, Hydra and Pylos among many others. It’s sure to satisfy viewers’ palettes as the duo lock horns over tragedy, comedy, myth and history, all the while seasoned with laughter, impressions and sparkling conversation. Where can I watch it... The Trip to Greece premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 10pm on Sky One with NOW TV. Westworld season 3

Westworld, from executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and J.J. Abrams, returns for its third season this March. Season 3 plot details are under wraps but when we last saw Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), they were beginning a new chapter - spoiler alert - outside the park. Where can I watch it... Westworld returns to Sky Atlantic with NOW TV on Monday, March 16. Temple season 2

Mark Strong, Carice van Houten and Daniel Mays return in the emotionally complex and gripping British drama. Strong plays surgeon Daniel Milton who, driven by personal tragedy, operates an illegal clinic below London’s Temple tube station for those who either wish to remain outside the system, or for those desperate enough to seek treatment unavailable through conventional means. Where can I watch it... Temple season 2 starts filming early 2020, so fingers crossed we’ll see it on Sky One with NOW TV later in 2020.