Crime drama fans can play armchair detective as Alibi has landed on NOW (previously known as NOW TV), ready for you to binge-watch some of your favourite box sets. Alibi has been added to the NOW Entertainment Membership at no extra cost, meaning you can catch up on the very best in British and US crime dramas to your heart’s content. Here, we reveal everything you need to know about Alibi in the UK, including how to watch, our pick of what TV shows to watch now, and what’s coming soon to the channel. Broadchurch to Luther: We rate the best British crime dramas >

What is Alibi? Alibi is a TV channel in the UK that's home to some of the best nail-biting British and US crime television dramas and gripping thrillers. You can binge-watch BBC box sets including Sherlock and McMafia, as well as starting new, critically-acclaimed original series including Annika, Traces and We Hunt Together.

How can I watch Alibi? In June 2022, Alibi was added to the NOW Entertainment Membership at no extra cost. Simply open up the NOW app and Alibi will appear in your channels list. Alibi is also available on Sky channel 109 (HD) and Virgin TV channel 126 (212 HD). Catch up on Alibi TV programmes with the UKTV Play app.

What are the best TV shows and series to binge-watch on Alibi? McMafia

Alex Godman, the English-raised son of Russian mafia exiles, has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of their past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca. But when a murder forces his family's past to return to threaten them, Alex is drawn into the criminal underworld and must confront his values to protect those he loves. Cast: James Norton (Happy Valley, Granchester), David Strathairn (Nomadland, Lincoln), Juliet Rylance (The Knick, American Gothic) Stream McMafia on Alibi with NOW. Annika

DI Annika Strandhed heads up a new specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) in Glasgow that's tasked wi ika th investigating unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders. The six-episode series is based on the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded, and is written by Nick Walker who also wrote the radio series. Cast: Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, The Split), Jamie Sives (Frontier, Rockface), Katie Leung (Harry Potter, The Nest) Stream Annika on Alibi with NOW. Everything you need to know about Annika on Alibi Sherlock

Blunt, brilliant Sherlock Holmes teams up with war veteran Dr John Watson to solve impossible crimes with startling twists in modern-day London. When the truth is revealed, it's never what you think. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, BBC series Sherlock has been nominated for numerous awards including Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes since its 2010 inception. Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Patrick Melrose), Martin Freeman (The Office, The Responder) Stream Sherlock Seasons 1-4 on Alibi with NOW. Traces

Described as Happy Valley meets Silent Witness, Traces is set in Dundee, Scotland, and follows three female forensic professionals as they uncover the truth of a murder case and bring a killer to justice. The show is written by Amelia Bullmore (Scott and Bailey, This Life), based on an original idea by best-selling crime writer Val McDermid. A second season 2 premiered on Alibi in February 2022. Cast: Molly Windsor (Three Girls, Cheat), Laura Fraser (A Knight’s Tale, Breaking Bad), Jennifer Spence (You Me Her, Travelers), Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Vigil) Stream Traces Seasons 1-2 on Alibi with NOW. We Hunt Together

Thriller We Hunt Together is the story of two very different and conflicted coppers being brought together in a game of cat-and-mouse with a pair of deadly killers. Exploring the dark side of sexual attraction, emotional manipulation and tackling big questions about the nature of criminality, the highly-stylised series offers a feast for your senses. Cast: Eve Myles (Keeping Faith, Broadchurch), Babou Ceesay (National Treasure, Luther), Hermione Corfield (The Misfits, The Halycon), Dipo Ola (Baghdad Central, Inside No.9) Stream We Hunt Together Seasons 1-2 on Alibi with NOW. Meet the cast of We Hunt Together on Alibi Miss Scarlet and the Duke

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is a lavish period drama that follows the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. When Eliza Scarlet's father dies, he leaves her penniless, but she resolves to continue his detective agency. To operate in a male-dominated world, though, she needs a partner... step forward a detective known as the Duke. Cast: Kate Phillips (Wolf Hall, Peaky Blinders),Stuart Martin (Babylon, Jamestown) Stream Miss Scarlet and the Duke Seasons 1-2 on Alibi with NOW.