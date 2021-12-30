If you thought 2021 was an incredible year for TV, wait until you see what 2022 has in store. Some of our favourite TV shows including Peaky Blinders, Derry Girls and Bridgerton all returned this year following Covid-19 delays - with new series still to come including SAS: Rogue Heroes, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. We’ve rounded up the top upcoming TV shows we can’t wait for in 2022, including the best ITV and BBC dramas, alongside big-budget series on Netflix, Prime Video and NOW. Plus, don’t miss our picks of what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, NOW and BritBox this month.

Autumn 2022 TV shows we can't wait for



House of the Dragon - NOW / Sky Atlantic, weekly from 22 August

House of the Dragon is the highly-anticipated prequel to the wildly successful HBO series Game of Thrones, and is set to excite fans with its all-star cast. Based on George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It's thought that we’ll find out about the backgrounds of the Lannisters, Targaryens and Baratheons as the history of Westeros is explored.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Prime Video, weekly from 2 September

Prime Video's new Lord of the Rings TV series, The Rings of Power, is one of the most highly anticipated TV events of all time.

Set in Middle-earth thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the television adaptation will explore new storylines behind the forging of the rings of the title, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron and the last alliance between Elves and Men. Who’s in the cast of the new Lord of the Rings? >

Gangs of London Series 2 - NOW / Sky Atlantic, weekly from 20 October

This violent yet stylish series had critics and viewers hooked when it launched on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2020. Set one year after the first series, Gangs of London season 2 sees London’s soul being redrawn, and the chaos of a gold rush threatening the city with gangland anarchy.

The Crown Series 5 - Netflix, November 9



The fifth season of Netflix's big budget royal drama The Crown will cover the premiership of John Major, the turmoil of Diana and Prince Charles' marriage breakdown and the tragic death of Diana in 1997. The Crown season 5 will feature an all-new cast, including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Dominic West as Prince Charles. Who else is in the cast of The Crown season 5? >

SAS: Rogue Heroes - BBC One, October 30



BBC/Kudos

SAS: Rogue Heroes is based on the bestselling book which tells the story of how the world’s greatest Special Forces unit, the SAS, was formed under extraordinary circumstances in the darkest days of World War II. It's been adapted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and boasts a cast including Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) and Dominic West (The Wire).

Jack Ryan Series 3 - Prime Video, December 21

Prime Video

It’s been a long wait for season 3 of Jack Ryan due to Covid-19 delays, but John Krasinski is set to return as the titular CIA analyst turned action hero - now on the run and in a race against time.

Alongside Krasinski and Wendell Pierce's returning character James Greer, new cast members for season 3 include Betty Gabriel (Get Out), who will play the Chief of the Station, Elizabeth Wright.

The best of the rest - TV shows we can't wait for in autumn 2022: This England - NOW/Sky Atlantic, 28 September

The Suspect - ITV, 29 August



- ITV, 29 August Ridley - ITV, 28 August

- ITV, 28 August The Capture S2 - BBC One/BBC iPlayer, 28 August

- BBC One/BBC iPlayer, 28 August Karen Pirie - ITV, 25 September

Brassic S4 - Sky Max / NOW, 7 September

- Sky Max / NOW, 7 September Munich Games - Sky Atlantic / NOW, 9 September

I Hate Suzie Too - Sky Atlantic / NOW, December 2022

Catch up on the best TV of 2022 so far

Ozark Season 4 - Netflix, streaming now

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney make their long-awaited return in one of Netflix’s biggest shows, as the final season of Ozark lands on the streamer. After a two-year wait, we’ll learn the fate of Marty Byrde (Bateman) and his family, as they try to negotiate potential danger from all angles and the line between friends and foes is blurred. Read all the latest updates about Ozark season 4 on Netflix Peaky Blinders Series 6 - BBC One/BBC iPlayer, streaming now

The final series of Peaky Blinders is sure to go out with a bang, as the period crime drama picks up where series 5 left off, when Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) having a gun held to his head in the thrilling climax. Series 6 - which was delayed due to Covid-19 - sees the Shelby family in extreme jeopardy and promises the arrival of Stephen Graham’s mystery character. Show creator Steven Knight calls it “the best series of all”.

Magpie Murders - BritBox, streaming now

BritBox

Anthony Horowitz brings his bestselling 2016 novel to BritBox in a new crime drama with a unique twist.

Timothy McMullan and Lesley Manville star in the murder mystery series, which spans two time periods as it flits between the 1950s Britain and the present day. Discover more about Magpie Murders on BritBox > Stranger Things Series 4 - Netflix, streaming now

The phenomenally successful 1980s-set drama about a gang of kids on a sci-fi adventure in the small town of Hawkins is one of the most highly anticipated shows on Netflix this year. But, the wait for Stranger Things series 4 is finally almost over as it's set to return in summer 2022 - and early teasers of the new episodes suggest we can expect a shift in storyline beyond the town of Hawkins. Read more: Who's in the Stranger Things season 4 cast? >

Derry Girls Series 3 - Channel 4, streaming now



Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return for the gang's final outing in Derry Girls season 3, which we're hoping will air on Channel 4 sometime this year. The plot is very much under wraps at the moment, but the show's creator Lisa McGee has revealed that there may be romance in the air for James and Erin... This Is Going to Hurt - BBC One/BBC iPlayer, streaming now

Ex-doctor-turned-author Adam Kay will adapt his personal account of life on the wards for a new BBC comedy-drama series, This Is Going to Hurt, with Ben Whishaw in the lead role. The eight-part series is based on his hilarious yet devastating bestseller which details the brutal honesty of being a doctor for the NHS - including both the highs and the lows.

Anatomy of a Scandal - Netflix, streaming now

Netflix

Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel Anatomy of a Scandal gets the TV treatment and has attracted an impressive cast, with Sienna Miller in the starring role. Described by Netflix as an “insightful and suspenseful series”, it focuses on a sexual consent scandal among the British privileged elite.

Bridgerton Series 2 - Netflix, streaming now



Bridgerton was a huge hit for Netflix as soon as it hit our screens on Christmas Day 2020, and fans of the period drama will be thrilled to discover season 2 is on its way this year. Season 2 will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his new love interest Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), who arrives from India with her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). All the latest news and gossip on Bridgerton series 2 > Trigger Point - ITV, streaming now

ITV

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio reunites with Vicky McClure for a new, edge-of-your-seat thriller which we can't wait for this January on ITV. With the backdrop of counter-terrorism policing in London, Trigger Point follows the bomb disposal officers who risk their lives by walking towards danger. Vicky McClure answers 7 burning questions about Trigger Point >