Netflix is home to thousands of TV shows and movies, including award-winning dramas, binge-worthy documentaries and original movies. And more and more shows and films are new on Netflix UK every month. This month sees the arrival of some must-watch new movies including Knives Out sequel Glass Onion starring Daniel Craig, a new adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover starring Emma Corrin and Guillermo del Toro's take on classic kids' tale Pinocchio. New series arriving on the service include season 3 of Emily in Paris, spy thriller Treason and the return of TV's steamiest reality show, Too Hot to Handle. We list the best new Netflix releases in our December Netflix TV guide, below.



Lady Chatterley's Lover (film)

Based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover follows the life of Lady Constance Reid (Emma Corrin), a woman born into a life of wealth and privilege. She marries Lord Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), but eventually falls out of love with her husband. Lady Chatterley engages in a torrid affair with Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell), a gamekeeper on their English estate, and in the process discovers more desire and intimacy than she thought possible. When she realises that she has fallen heart and soul for Mellors, she breaks all traditions of the day and seeks happiness with the man she loves. Watch Lady Chatterley's Lover on Netflix on 2 December Lady Chatterley's Lover: All you need to know about the new movie adaptation

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (film)

"Christmas Eve in London - who in the world could resist it?" As generations of fans of Dickens' classic story know, Ebenezer Scrooge, that's who! Luke Evans provides the voice of the old miser in this animated musical adaptation of the tale of seasonal redemption. Jonathan Pryce plays his late business partner Jacob Marley and Olivia Colman the Ghost of Christmas Past in a voice cast which includes a host of West End singing stars including Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), Jesse Buckley, Fra Fee (both Cabaret) and Giles Terera (Hamilton). Watch Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix on 2 December The best new and classic Christmas films and TV shows to watch on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle season 4

TV's raciest reality show is back, with a new twist. Ten super hot singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a new high-stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that Wild Love doesn't exist, Too Hot to Handle is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist? Watch all 10 episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 from 7 December on Netflix

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (film)

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. The magical adaptation features the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton. Watch Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on 9 December on Netflix Top Netflix films for 2022 >

Dance Monsters

In this feel-good competition, amateur dancers disguised as CGI avatars bring their best moves, hoping to wow our panel of judges and win $250,000. Singer Ne-Yo, YouTuber Lele Pons and Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo are the judges, while Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts is your host for this incredible hi-tech dance-off. Watch Dance Monsters from 16 December on Netflix

Emily in Paris season 3

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie - at work and in her romantic life - and what those decisions mean for her future in France. Showrunner Darren Star (Sex and the City) returns to helm the Emmy-nominated series for Emily in Paris season 3. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Watch all 10 episodes of season 3 of Emily in Paris on Netflix on 21 December

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (film)

Three years after unmasking the killer of crime writer Harlan Thrombey in the hit movie Knives Out, Daniel Craig’s enigmatic drawling detective Benoit Blanc has another mystery to solve. This time, Blanc is one of a group invited to a Mediterranean island by a tech billionaire for a murder mystery weekend with a difference. It soon becomes clear that there are tensions among the group and, once again, Blanc is left to deduce the identity of the killer - and their motive for murder. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista feature in the ensemble cast. Watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix on 23 December Glass Onion: All you need to know about the Knives Out sequel

The Witcher: Blood Origin

A prequel to popular Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly will reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher. Set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the four-part miniseries will tell a story lost to time - the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Stars Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack and Dylan Moran. Watch all four episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin, on Netflix on 25 December The Witcher: Blood Origin - All you need to know about the fantasy prequel

Treason

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence’s career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most. Spy drama Treason is from the writer of Bridge of Spies, Matt Charman, starring Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin. Watch all five episodes of Treason on Netflix on 26 December

White Noise

At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Black comedy written and directed by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle. Watch White Noise on Netflix on 30 December