ITV is replacing the ITV Hub with ITVX – the UK’s freshest streaming service with over 10,000 hours of free programming. Launching on Thursday, 8 December with premieres of Damian Lewis spy drama A Spy Among Friends, teen drama Tell Me Everything and comedy special Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, the new platform will be packed with exclusives over the coming year. Here is everything you need to know about ITVX... How to watch ITVX

Launching on Thursday, 8 December, ITVX will be the UK’s freshest streaming service with shows ranging from premium dramas, documentaries, US series, comedy and reality shows to blockbuster films and much, much more. ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms, such as BT TV and YouView, in the coming weeks. ITVX will replace the ITV Hub. What's on ITVX? New and upcoming shows, series and films

Available at launch

ITVX Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce in A Spy Among Friends

On ITVX’s launch date of December 8, the cold war drama A Spy Among Friends starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce will be among the exclusive premieres with all six episodes available to stream. Teen drama Tell Me Everything, period drama The Confessions of Frannie Langton and feature-length comedy finale Plebs: Soldiers of Rome will also be available.

Coming soon

ITV Nolly - Coming soon to ITVX

New series will be released on ITVX weekly in December and beyond including high-stakes family drama Riches on 22 December, Vicky McClure’s thriller Without Sin on 28 December and David Tennant’s highly-anticipated Litvinenko on 15 December. Russell T Davies' drama Nolly about Crossroads legend Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter, will launch in 2023. Full series releases in 2023

ITV Matthew Macfadyen in Stonehouse

Big upcoming dramas on ITV, such as Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes real-life drama Stonehouse and the return of crime drama Unforgotten, will be released on ITVX at the same time they premiere on ITV. When the first episode airs on ITV, all episodes will be available to stream on ITVX. What films are on ITVX?

The service will launch with over 250 films, with a thousand films to be made available to stream each year. Films available at launch will include the Back to the Future trilogy, the Despicable Me trilogy, Wonder Woman and many more. The full Fast and Furious series of films will be launched in 2023. Best of the US

Warners/DC

ITVX has signed a deal with Paramount to bring classic US series to the service in 2023 such as seminal comedy Freaks and Greeks, Everybody Hates Chris, United States of Tara, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The service will also add From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, Beauty and the Beast and Medium. In a deal with Warner Bros Discovery, ITVX will also add in 2023, DC dramas Arrow and Gotham, alongside every series of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. All 10 series of Smallville and 12 series of Two and a Half Men will also be added. What is ITVX Premium?

ITVX will be available as a free streaming service, just like the ITV Hub. However, there will also be an ITVX Premium service which you can pay for on an annual or yearly basis. ITVX Premium customers will get extra benefits including being able to watch shows ad-free, and getting access to BritBox shows. ITVX Premium will cost £5.99/month or £59.99/year.