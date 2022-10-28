From the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to a new documentary series from Rio Ferdinand tackling racism and homophobia in football, there is tons of great sport to watch in November. NOW Sports Membership, including 11 Sky Sports channels, Amazon Prime Video, Eurosport and BT Sport are all now available when you get BT TV. That means more great sport than ever before at the push of a button. Check out the latest flexible BT TV packages From fantastic live sport to groundbreaking documentaries and sport entertainment shows, there’s oodles of action, whatever your favourite sport might be. Check out the sport highlights on TV in November… BBC and ITV

2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar The biggest sporting event of the year kicks off in Qatar and while there may be controversy over the destination of the tournament, excitement for the sporting spectacle is as high as ever. After reaching the finals of the European Championships, Gareth Southgate’s England head into a World Cup with the highest expectations the team has faced in many years. They kick-off on 21 November against Iran (BBC) at 1pm. Meanwhile, Welsh fans can look forward to their long-awaited World Cup return with a first match against the USA (ITV) at 7pm on 21 November. Watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 from 21 November. Every game will be available on BBC or ITV and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer or ITVX. Amazon Prime Video Rio Ferdinand’s Tipping Point

“Why is football racist, and why is it getting worse?” “Why is there no openly gay footballer in the premier league?” “Why is there an unknown and unreported mental health crisis in academy football?” These are some of the hot topics BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand will be tackling in his new Prime Video documentary series Tipping Point. The three films are made by the same director who worked with Rio on his award-winning Being Mum and Dad documentary. Watch Rio Ferdinand’s Tipping Point on Prime Video from Friday, 11 November Autumn Nations Series Rugby Featuring the Six Nations - England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy - alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Fiji, Samoa, Japan and Georgia, the Autumn Nations Series consists of 21 hotly contested test matches beginning with Scotland-Australia on 28 October and concluding with England vs South Africa on Saturday, 26 November. Find out more about the Autumn Nations Series on Prime Video NOW Entertainment

Jamie and Harry's World Cup Challenge: Got, Got, Need

As the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar, Jack Whitehall challenges best mate Jamie Redknapp to a World Cup challenge. Instead of collecting stickers, he has to build his own World Cup team by collecting real-life meetings with actual World Cup stars. Jamie drags his dad Harry into the caper hoping that his contacts can open some doors. Together, Jamie and Harry embark on a road trip across Europe to do whatever it takes to meet as many World Cup legends as possible. Watch Jamie and Harry's World Cup Challenge: Got, Got, Need on Sky Max with NOW in November Rob & Romesh vs the World Cup In a special edition of Rob & Romesh vs, the comedy duo prepare us all for the World Cup by hanging out with the England football team. Can Rob and Romesh inspire Gareth Southgate and his team to victory? The boys will do their best to life the squad’s spirits. Watch Rob & Romesh vs the World Cup on Sky Max with NOW in November Italia 90

Paul Gascoigne, Roger Milla and Lothar Matthäus are among the legends of the game interviewed for this definitive look back at one of the greatest World Cups ever. Following the journey of five of the most memorable teams, this series will combine edge–of-the-seat drama on the pitch with the momentous social history that was happening beyond it. From the fall of the Berlin Wall to the civil wars of Yugoslavia, and the English hooliganism of 1980s to the rise of a new culture of football in the 1990s, we will discover how Italia 90 was a tournament played in the crucible of a changing world. Watch Italia 90 on Sky Documentaries with NOW in November Hurst: The First and Only As England head into a World Cup hoping to finally match the glory days of 1966, this documentary explores the highs and lows of Wembley hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst. From his moment of glory on the pitch to personal tragedies and finding himself on the dole off it, this is a human story about the man behind England’s most famous sporting triumph. Watch Hurst: The First and Only on Sky Documentaries with NOW in November Brazil 2002 This is the story of one of the greatest football teams of all time. After an utterly humiliating defeat to France in the 1998 final, the Brazilian team was shunned by both the press and the fans like never before. Four years later at the 2002 World Cup, Brazil went to South Korea and Japan with a young team, full of hopes and uncertainties. With unique unseen footage, this film gives us unprecedented access into to the team’s intimate journey, from the time they leave Brazil as a national disgrace to their triumphant homecoming. Watch Brazil 2002 on Sky Documentaries with NOW in November NOW Sport

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

The Men’s T20 World Cup final comes to its conclusion in November in Melbourne as the last two nations standing face off for one of the biggest prizes in international cricket. Will Australia triumph again? Can favourites India go all the way? Could this be England’s year with captain Jos Buttler leading from the front? Or could one of Pakistan or South Africa spring a surprise? Whatever happens, you can expect thrills, twists and surprises. Formula 1 The final races of the F1 year take place in Brazil and Abu Dhabi and although we have missed out on the grandstand finish of last season, there are still bragging rights and pride on the line. Champion elect Max Verstappen has been on unstoppable form this year, but Lewis Hamilton will still be hoping he can get a win on the board this season. NFL: Thanksgiving Games It’s time to cook up some turkey and pumpkin pie and enjoy an NFL triple header for Thanksgiving. Detroit Lions host the Buffalo Bills, and the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants, meanwhile the New England Patriots play at the Minnesota Vikings. BT Sport What’s on BT Sport in November Champions League and Premier League football Although there is a mid-season break for the World Cup, there is still a feast of football at the start of November with the latest rounds of Champions League and Premier League action on BT Sport. Fixture highlights in the Premier League include a London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal and Manchester City taking on Brentford. Meanwhile, the latest round of Champions League games includes Salzburg v Chelsea, Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City, Ajax v Liverpool and Tottenham v Sporting Lisbon. Sport fans can also enjoy the latest action in the Moto GP, Premiership Rugby, WWE and UFC on BT Sport in November.