The first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023 is under way in Melbourne, Australia, and you can watch live and exclusive coverage of the Australian Open on Eurosport with BT TV.

Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 are broadcasting coverage from all 14 days of the tournament from the opening first round matches on Monday 16 January to the Men’s Final on 29 January.

BT Sport customers can also watch the coverage live and on demand on Discovery+ at no extra cost.

How can I watch Australian Open tennis on BT TV?

BT TV customers can watch Eurosport 1 and 2 on channels 412 and 413, with HD versions on channels 435 and 436.

BT Sport customers can also watch Australian Open coverage live and on demand on Discovery's streaming service Discovery+ on phone, tablet or smart TV at no extra cost.

Find out more and activate Discovery+ here

What time are Australian Open matches on TV in the UK?

The 11-hour time difference between Melbourne and the UK means that much of the action is happening overnight our time.

Until the end of the quarter-final stage on 25 January, each day is divided into day and night sessions. The day sessions start at midnight GMT (11am Melbourne time), while the night sessions begin at 8am GMT (7pm in Melbourne).

The night sessions will often feature the higher-seeded players but this is not always the case - check the match schedules at the official Australian Open website to find out whether your favourites will be keeping you up at night or entertaining you over breakfast.

From the semi-finals onwards play will start at 5am GMT (4pm Melbourne time); the Women’s semi-finals are played on Thursday 26 January and the Men’s on Friday 27 January.

As for the finals, the Women’s match will begin at the civilised hour of 8.30am GMT (7.30pm Melbourne time) on Saturday 28 January, with the Men’s final following at 5am on Sunday 29 January.