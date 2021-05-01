There’s already plenty of TV shows and films to get stuck into on Prime Video - and they’re all included in your Amazon Prime subscription. But what's new in December? Highlights include John Krasinski returning in the long-awaited Jack Ryan season 3 and Asa Butterfield's festive rom-com Your Christmas or Mine? Read our must-watch TV guide for a full preview of the month ahead on Prime Video. Plus, don't miss what's coming up on Amazon Freevee at the end of this article.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3

Jack is back! The third season of the adrenaline-fuelled action series finds John Krasinski’s CIA officer attempting to thwart a secret Russian plot and ending up implicated in a larger conspiracy. Hunted by enemies and allies across Europe, Jack is forced to go on the run and must also prevent a global nuclear catastrophe. Watch Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 3 from Wednesday, 21 December

Dr Seuss Baking Challenge

America’s best bakers take on the challenge of creating themed bakes based on the world of Dr Seuss. From The Grinch to The Cat in the Hat, these bakers will use their limitless imaginations to craft jaw-dropping creations inspired by beloved Dr. Seuss characters. Watch Dr Seuss Baking Challenge from Tuesday, 13 December

Three Pines

Adapted from Louise Penny’s New York Times best-selling Chief Inspector Gamache series, Three Pines follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) as he investigates cases that happen beneath the idyllic surface of the Quebec village of Three Pines, finding long-buried secrets and facing a few of his own ghosts. The empathetic and astute Chief Inspector Gamache is tasked with solving a number of mysterious and perplexing murders in the strange-but-beguiling village of Three Pines. The deeper Gamache delves into the secret lives of these people who have found sanctuary from the outside world in Three Pines, the more it affects him. New episodes of Three Pines are released weekly from Friday, 2 December on Prime Video

Wildcat (Documentary Film)

Wildcat follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young British veteran Harry Turner coping with PTSD and his journey into the Amazon. Once there, he meets a young woman running a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center, and his life finds new meaning as he is entrusted with the life of an orphaned baby ocelot. What was meant to be an attempt to escape from life, turns out to be an unexpected journey of love, discovery, and healing. Watch Wildcat from Friday, 30 January on Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine (Original Film)

The festive movie is about young lovers Hayley (Cora Kirk) and James (Asa Butterfield), who bid farewell to each other for Christmas at a London station before both making the same split-second decision to surprise the other by turning up at their family home to spend Christmas with them. As they walk past each other at the station, the pair are totally unaware that they’ve just swapped Christmasses. Hayley is about visit a small village in Gloucester, where it feels as though Christmas doesn’t exist. James, meanwhile, is heading to Macclesfield for the chaotic pandemonium of a large family Christmas. Watch Your Christmas or Mine? from 2 December on Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? All you need to know about the festive romcom Something from Tiffany’s (Original Film)

Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, Something from Tiffany’s tells the story of how the lives of Rachel and Gary (Zoey Deutch, Ray Nicholson) and Ethan and Vanessa (Kendrick Smith Sampson, Shay Mitchell), change when their paths cross due to a mix-up of gifts - showing how a special box from Tiffany could change the course of a person’s life. Watch Something from Tiffanys from Friday, 9 December on Prime Video

About Fate (Original Film)

A romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Thomas Mann about two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other's path on a stormy New Year's Eve and comedy and chaos ensue. Watch About Fate from Friday, 16 December on Prime Video

Nanny (Original Film)

Immigrant nanny Aisha is piecing together a new life in New York City while caring for the child of an Upper East Side family, when she is forced to confront a concealed truth that threatens to shatter her precarious American Dream. The first ever horror movie to win the Sundance award, it stars Anna Diop and Michelle Monoghan. Watch Nanny from Friday, 16 December on Prime Video

Amazon Freevee launches: What's on - New for December Hotel for the Holidays

Watch Hotel for the Holidays from Friday, 2 December on Amazon Freevee

America’s Test Kitchen

Watch America’s Test Kitchen from Friday, 9 December on Amazon Freevee

How to watch Amazon Freevee on BT TV New TV show releases on Amazon Freevee Casual S1-4 – Thursday, 1 December

SuperMansion S1-3 - Friday, 2 December

Crossing Lines S1-3 – Tuesday, 20 December