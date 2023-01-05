1. The Rig

Cast: Iain Glen, Emily Hampshire, Martin Compston, Rochenda Sandall, Owen Teale, Richard Pepple, Mark Bonnar The crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stationed off the Scottish coast in the dangerous waters of the North Sea.

However, when they are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious and all-enveloping fog causes tremors on the rig and cuts all their communication with the outside world. Stream The Rig on Prime Video from Friday 6 January. Exclusive interview with the cast of The Rig 2. Shotgun Wedding (film)



Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel Shotgun Wedding is the story of Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet. Oh, and if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage! Stream Shotgun Wedding on Prime Video from Friday 27 January. 3. Carnival Row season 2

Cast: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Carnival Row season 2 picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. Stream Carnival Row season 2 on Prime Video from Friday 17 February. 4. Clarkson's Farm season 2

Prime Video

Cast: Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald, ‘Cheerful’ Charlie, Lisa Hogan Expect a deeper insight into another year on Diddly Squat Farm in Clarkson's Farm season 2 as Jeremy aims to diversify, expanding his limited agricultural knowledge under the watchful eye of his no-nonsense team. Prime Video have described the series as an "unfiltered love letter to farming". Clarkson's Farm season 1 won critical acclaim, and earned Clarkson and his agricultural advisor Kaleb Cooper recognition at the British Farming Awards. Stream Clarkson's Farm season 2 on Prime Video from Friday 10 February. Interview: How we made Clarkson's Farm 5. Daisy Jones & The Six

Prime Video

Cast: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, Timothy Olyphant The series is an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s acclaimed book of the same name. Daisy Jones & The Six will cover the incredible story of The Six becoming one of the biggest bands in the world with two charismatic singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) - and timeless rock songs. It will follow their rise from obscurity to the height of fame and their mega concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, where they suddenly and dramatically called it quits. Stream Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video from Friday 3 March.

6 months half price on broadband and TV Save up to £386 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

6. How to Date Billy Walsh (film)

Cast: Sebastian Croft, Charithra Chandran, Tanner Buchanan, Kunal Nayyar, Nick Frost, Guz Khan, Lucy Punch, Daisy Jelley British high school rom-com following two teenagers - Archie (Croft) and Amelia (Chandran), who have been best friends since childhood. Except, Archie has been in love with Amelia for as long as he can remember. Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for transfer student, Billy Walsh (Buchanan). Stream How to Date Billy Walsh on Prime Video in 2023. 7. Fifteen Love

Prime Video

Cast: Ella Lily Hyland, Aidan Turner, Anna Chancellor, Jessica Darrow, Tom Varey, Steffan Rhodri Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn, played by Turner, to the quarter-finals of the French Open. Fifteen Love is made by World Productions, the makers of Line of Duty. Stream Fifteen Love on Prime Video in 2023. 8. Good Omens season 2

Prime Video

Cast: Michael Sheen, David Tennant Aziraphale (Sheen), a fussy angel, and the fast-living demon Crowley (Tennant) are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when a messenger presents a surprising mystery. Good Omens season 2 takes the story beyond Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's source material for the first time. Stream Good Omens season 2 on Prime Video in 2023. Secrets From the Set of Good Omens 9. Wilderness

Prime Video

Cast: Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” life quickly turns into a living nightmare. Stream Wilderness on Prime Video in 2023. 10. The Power

Prime Video

Cast: Leslie Man, Auli’l Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Rob Delaney, Alice Eve, Eddie Marsan Based on the award-winning novel by Naomi Alderman (pictured), The Power is set in our world but for one twist of nature: suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. Stream The Power on Prime Video in 2023.

11. The End of Getting Lost (film)

Getty

Cast: Paul Mescal, Margaret Qualley Another mystery thriller, this time set in 1990s Europe, buzzy new movie The End of Getting Lost stars Normal People's breakout talent Paul Mescal alongside Margaret Qualley (Maid). It's produced by Dakota Johnson in a mini-The Lost Daughter reunion (that film's stars Mescal and Johnson are pictured together above). The story - adapted from Robin Kirman’s book - follows a young married couple, Gina (Qualley) and Duncan (Mescal), on what Duncan claims is their honeymoon. After Gina suffers a mysterious accident, the story begins to uncover a portrait of love’s dangers. Stream The End of Getting Lost on Prime Video in 2023. 12. Foe (film)

Getty

Cast: Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan Another Paul Mescal flick, this time he will star alongside four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) in upcoming sci-fi thriller, Foe. Set in the near future when corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet, Foe tells the story of Hen and Junior (Mescal and Ronan), a young married couple who live a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a knock on the door from a stranger named Terrance (Aaron Pierre) changes everything: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth. Stream Foe on Prime Video in 2023. 13. Somebody I Used to Know (film)

Getty

Cast: Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons Somebody I Used to Know is a romantic comedy written and executive produced by Hollywood husband-and-wife duo Dave Franco and Alison Brie. Franco is also directing the flick, while Brie takes the leading role. The film follows workaholic Ally (Brie) who, on a trip to her home town, spends a night reminiscing with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis), which makes her start to question everything about the choices she’s made and the person she’s become. Things only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be. It's expected to land on Prime Video later this year. Stream Somebody I Used to Know on Prime Video in 2023.