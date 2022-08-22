The US Open tennis championships, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, begins on Monday 29 August, and you can watch all the action from New York's Flushing Meadows on Prime Video with BT TV. The 142nd staging of the event is sure to be one of the most emotional, as six-times Women's Singles champion Serena Williams will be playing her final tournament before retiring, 24 years after her first US Open appearance. She will face tough competition as she attempts to sign off by equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles, not least from reigning champion Emma Raducanu. Raducanu made history in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam, and the first female British Grand Slam winner since 1977.

Catch all the shows you love on BT TV Watch the latest shows and sport from Sky with a NOW Membership, Netflix, and Discovery+ all in one place. See TV deals About BT TV

The Men's Singles title will be no less compelling. Five players - Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud - could all take the world number-one ranking when the tournament ends on 11 September. Remarkably, the draw contains three men who won the title on their last appearance at Flushing Meadows: Medvedev in 2021, Dominic Thiem in 2020 and Nadal in 2019. Nadal can extend his record number of Grand Slam titles to 23 if he secures his fourth US Open crown. That would put him two ahead of Novak Djokovic, who has withdrawn from the event as his unvaccinated Covid-19 status prevents him from travelling to the US.

What US Open matches will be broadcast on Prime Video? Prime Video shows every live televised court, replays up to 15 minutes after a match has ended as well as a daily highlights package. All scheduled matches will be available in the 'Live and Upcoming' section of the Prime Video programme guide up to eight hours before a match starts.

Who's in the Prime Video US Open presentation and commentary team? Coverage of the US Open tennis will be anchored by Catherine Whitaker and Marcus Buckland, with expert analysis from a host of former tennis players, including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Daniela Hantuchova, Greg Rusedski, Jim CourierMary Joe Fernandez, Annabel Croft and Mark Petchey. Anne Keothavong, Arvind Parmar and Barry Cowan will be among the former British tennis players adding their thoughts from the UK studio.

Getty Images/Icon Sportswire Tim Henman and Daniela Hantuchova will be joining the Prime Video commentary team once again

Which other tennis tournaments are broadcast on Prime Video? Prime Video broadcasts a range of WTA and ATP Tour tournaments throughout the year including the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Toronto, Cincinnati and Paris, and the season-ending ATP Finals tournament to be held from November 13-20 in Turin, Italy.

How to watch Prime Video on BT TV

Prime Video is the home of award-winning drama and entertainment, including Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour, fantasy epic Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, mystery drama Nine Perfect Strangers, action series Reacher and award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. You can now pay for BT TV and Prime Video on the same bill – making things much simpler. New to Prime Video? You now can add it to your BT TV package online, via contact centres and in BT stores. Activate your Prime Video account by following the instructions on your BT Order Confirmation email. Current BT customers adding Prime Video can also do it by using your My BT account. New BT TV customers don't need to wait for an engineer to install your TV and broadband to start watching Prime Video. You can watch all their incredible sport and entertainment on the Prime Video app straight away on any compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or smart TV. What other sport can you watch on Prime Video? Prime Video's US Open, WTA and ATP Tour coverage joins a growing line-up of live sports on Prime Video in the UK, including Autumn Nations Series rugby and Premier League football. How to watch Premier League football on Prime Video Tennis fans can also enjoy a selection of profiles of the sport's great players, including Andy Murray: Resurfacing, Being Serena and Strokes of Genius, which chronicles the rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries, including All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and All or Nothing seasons with American Football teams Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide. In the UK, Prime Video also offers all sports fans premium docuseries such as Everybody’s Game, Steelers, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmund, When Eagles Dare, Six Dreams, Steven Gerrard’s Make Us Dream and more. On BT TV you can now get BT Sport, NOW Sky Sports Pass and Prime Video and you won’t miss a second the live Premier League action. Find out more about how you can watch it all on BT TV > Finding Prime Video on your BT TV box Press the YouView button your remote, scroll across to ‘Apps', press the Prime Video logo and just sign in to start enjoying popular movies, TV series, award winning Amazon Originals and live sports. Your biggest decision now? How to choose from the hundreds of films and TV shows on Prime Video. Find out what’s hot in our monthly guide to 'What’s new on Prime Video'. You can use the universal Search feature on your BT TV box to search for film and TV on all of your TV channels and apps, including Freeview, BT TV, and Prime Video. As soon as you start watching, Prime Video will start to make recommendations based on what you watch and the ratings you choose to give to films and shows. You can add your favourite shows to My List and you can also use Prime Video's own Search feature.